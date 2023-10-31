“I’ve Got a Syndrome Dude”: Travis Kelce Doesn’t Give a F**k About Reading ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k’
Vasudha Mudgal
|Published October 31, 2023
Despite owning some good titles, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently admitted that reading isn’t really his game on his podcast. During a comedy night, NFL writer Rosebud Baker shared a charming anecdote about Kelce’s earnest attempts at script-reading, recalling how dreadful he was at reading.
This genuine moment offers a glimpse into the heart of an athlete often seen in the glare of stadium lights, hinting at a personal creed echoed in his own words on the New Heights podcast: owning classics doesn’t equate to a love for reading them and his vocal acceptance for his likes and dislikes.
Travis Kelce Does Not Care About Reading the Books He Owns
When it comes to books, Travis Kelce’s library might be for show more than study. During a candid moment on the New Heights podcast, with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce admitted that his bookshelf might be ornamental at best. “You guys know I can’t read,” he joked when Jason inquired about the titles behind him, referring to Baker’s standup story.
In the middle of the laughter, the conversation took a turn when Jason pointed out ‘The Odyssey’, leading to a mix-up between the author Homer and the character Odysseus. The mix-up didn’t faze Travis. He proudly declared, “I’ve got the syndrome, dude; it is a full-on syndrome of not giving a f*ck.” He confidently professed no need to read Mark Manson’s ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck’ to master the concept.
Their conversation went viral not just for the reading slip but for the brotherly dynamic it showcased. The video hit a chord, highlighting Travis’s positive attitude towards his interests—or the lack thereof. It wasn’t about mocking reading but embracing his genuine self, something that fans worldwide echo.
Feasting on Delicious Dialogues
