“I’ve Got a Syndrome Dude”: Travis Kelce Doesn’t Give a F**k About Reading ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k’

Despite owning some good titles, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently admitted that reading isn’t really his game on his podcast. During a comedy night, NFL writer Rosebud Baker shared a charming anecdote about Kelce’s earnest attempts at script-reading, recalling how dreadful he was at reading.

This genuine moment offers a glimpse into the heart of an athlete often seen in the glare of stadium lights, hinting at a personal creed echoed in his own words on the New Heights podcast: owning classics doesn’t equate to a love for reading them and his vocal acceptance for his likes and dislikes.

Travis Kelce Does Not Care About Reading the Books He Owns

When it comes to books, Travis Kelce’s library might be for show more than study. During a candid moment on the New Heights podcast, with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce admitted that his bookshelf might be ornamental at best. “You guys know I can’t read,” he joked when Jason inquired about the titles behind him, referring to Baker’s standup story.

In the middle of the laughter, the conversation took a turn when Jason pointed out ‘The Odyssey’, leading to a mix-up between the author Homer and the character Odysseus. The mix-up didn’t faze Travis. He proudly declared, “I’ve got the syndrome, dude; it is a full-on syndrome of not giving a f*ck.” He confidently professed no need to read Mark Manson’s ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck’ to master the concept.

Their conversation went viral not just for the reading slip but for the brotherly dynamic it showcased. The video hit a chord, highlighting Travis’s positive attitude towards his interests—or the lack thereof. It wasn’t about mocking reading but embracing his genuine self, something that fans worldwide echo.

Feasting on Delicious Dialogues

Travis’s interests might not extend to reading, but his passions certainly include food. In a lively debate, the Kelce brothers shared their take on the best fast-food burgers and the questionable presence of pineapple on pizza. “Burger King has the best fast food burger,” Travis asserted, a sentiment echoed by his brother.

These exchanges are as much a part of Travis’s public persona as his on-field agility, shaping his relatable and down-to-earth celebrity profile. From slamming candy corn to dissecting fast food merits, the Kelce brothers’ food forays are a testament to their authenticity.

The video compilation went viral on TikTok not merely for food opinions but for showcasing the duo’s unfiltered and genuine interaction, a rare commodity in the polished personas of celebrity athletes. These discussions are a sharp turn from traditional sports interviews, offering fans a taste of Kelce’s real-life brotherly banter.

Whether it’s a staunch stance on literature or the fierce defense of a fast-food favorite, Travis Kelce’s candidness is refreshing. His message is clear: embrace your truths. Even if it means admitting that some books are not meant for you or that you don’t find reading blissful, it’s okay to accept the reality of yourself.