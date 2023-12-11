Who Was Patrick Mahomes Yelling at? Angry Chiefs QB Gets Roasted on X After Postgame Meltdown

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures to an official after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

During a high-pressure and emotionally charged game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed an unusual breakdown in self-control, a moment that rapidly caught the attention of sports enthusiasts. Normally recognized for his cool and collected nature, Mahomes hit a peak of frustration during a tense part of the game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs, battling against the Bills, witnessed a dramatic turn of events in the final minutes. With just over a minute left, it seemed the Chiefs had secured the victory. Mahomes, known for his precision, threw a deep completion to Travis Kelce.

In an electrifying play, Kelce, while being pursued by three Bills defenders, passed the ball backward to Kadarius Toney, seemingly scoring the go-ahead touchdown. However, jubilation turned to disbelief when an offside call against the Chiefs negated the touchdown.

The CBS broadcast caught an irate Mahomes furiously slamming his helmet on the bench and confronting the side judge over the controversial call. His frustration was palpable as he was restrained by several teammates, his outburst continuing as the game slipped away. He seemingly yelled at the refs “Offensive offsides? What is that? That’s f—king terrible, man!”

Fans went crazy, calling Mahomes a crying baby and whatnot while some fans defended him against the trolls. The comment section, however, did not look great for him. A user mentioned, “Remember when your coach praised the 9/11 hijackers?”

Another one commented, “Lol, I admit that this is bad form for Mahomes. But Josh Allen is notorious for being a crybaby, starting fights, and even taking it out on his own teammates.”

A comment read, “Hahaha, what a clown “

A fan wrote, “One game he doesn’t get calls his way.. joke, man.”

Another comment read, “Who was he yelling at? Toney?

Patrick Mahomes’ Post-Game Reflections

Following the heartbreaking defeat, Patrick Mahomes faced the press to express his thoughts. A tweet from Jeff Darlington summarized his feelings. Mahomes shared, “It’s tough to swallow,” as he pondered over the decisive call. He stressed how such rulings can significantly affect the result of the game, showing his displeasure about not receiving earlier cautions for offensive offsides.

“I’ve never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute,” he said. Mahomes was straightforward in his view: he felt that the referee’s choice in the crucial final minutes of the game took away from what the players had achieved on the field.

Patrick Mahomes, usually praised for his exceptional skills on the field, showed a side of vulnerability and annoyance in this incident. It reminds us that even the most talented sports stars can feel strain and intense feelings at times.