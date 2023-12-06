“Zach Wilson Will Be the First Guy to Lose His Job & Then…”: Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Deliver Wild Takes On the Jets QB

Shannon Sharpe is a difficult man to please. He has been particularly critical of Zach Wilson, amongst many others, this season. Shedding light on his opinions about Wilson’s shortcomings, Sharpe made sure to reprimand him again after his failure against the Falcons.

The New York Jets (4-8, 3rd in AFC East) faced their fifth straight loss this week. Their matchup against the Falcons at MetLife Stadium was another nightmare, especially after Boyle’s second start as the Jets QB.

In his conversation on ‘Nightcap’, Shannon Sharpe reiterated his doubts about the efficiency of Zach Wilson as Jets QB. He said,

“See, I told you from the jump, he wasn’t the guy,” said Sharpe as he inquired about Chad’s view of Wilson. He continued, “Zach Wilson will be the first guy to lose his job and then been asked to go resume his job.”

During the podcast, Ocho defended Wilson and claimed that the Green Gang does not have enough weapons to support their quarterback.

Zach Wilson has been benched three times by the New York Jets this season and will most definitely be released from the team after this season. Additionally, Tim Boyle’s induction into the team as a ‘spark’, finally led to his being benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson’s return is again expected, as Robert Saleh isn’t left with many suitors for the position. Also, per The Athletic, the Jets HC declared that Wilson’s future on the team would be dealt with in the offseason.

The actual plan was to let Wilson grow under Aaron Rodgers’ wings for a few years. However, the four-time MVP’s season-ending injury left big shoes for Wilson to fill. Nevertheless, Unc never shies away from taking a jab or two at the 24-year-old QB.

Shannon Sharpe Resorts to Continued Criticism for Zach Wilson

This is obviously not the first time that Sharpe has been critical of Zach Wilson. He blasted the star QB after the Jets lost to the Dallas Cowboys in September. During his time on the ‘First Take’, Sharpe said,

“You’re not gonna win with him. The dude couldn’t play dead in a horror movie.”

Wilson’s numbers have remained at the bottom, along with his now-tarnished image as the QB of the team with the longest playoff drought. The deep-rooted skepticism of Shannon Sharpe proved to be correct at some level, as the Jets HC faces a lack of options.

After Tim Boyle’s failure to suit the interests of the Green Gang, the situation worsened for the team. However, as suggested by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, a trade would be the best possible option for the New York Jets.