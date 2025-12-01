Chiefs Fans Urge Patrick Mahomes to Hold a Players-Only Meeting, Citing Tyreek Hill’s 2024 Revelation

The Kansas City Chiefs have been in desperate need of wins over the last month or so. But they just haven’t been able to pull them out. They were the kings of the one-score game last year. But this season, they have not had the same luck. And not even Patrick Mahomes can save them… or can he?

Advertisement

The Chiefs have now lost three of their last four games as they fight for a playoff spot. All were decided by one score or less: three-point defeats at the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys, and a seven-point loss at the Buffalo Bills over their last four games. K.C. even had a bye in the midst of this recent poor run to make adjustments that could have pushed them back to the top of the league.

That didn’t happen, however, and now fans in K.C. are getting restless. They’ve grown accustomed to a certain level in recent years, and they don’t want to return to their pre-Mahomian era of irrelevance and mediocrity. One Chiefs fan even posted on Reddit that they believe Mahomes should call a players-only meeting to “right the ship.”

“I don’t know if Mahomes has ever called for or had the need to call for a players-only meeting in the past, but it seems like the right moment to call for one, given the sense of urgency to right the ship or miss the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era,” wrote the fan in his post.

“There was a story shared by [former Chiefs WR] Tyreek [Hill] that Mahomes once tore a new one into the offense. I think it’s time that Mahomes tore a new one into the entire team… Mahomes already said our ceiling is playing in the Super Bowl every year, or the season feels like a failure,” they added.

The fan is referring to a story Hill told last year when he was a guest on The Pivot podcast. It’s all about Mahomes’ underrated fire and emotional leadership of the Chiefs. Though Hill couldn’t remember which year, we deduced that it must have been the 2019 or 2020 season based on the supporting cast he mentioned.

“We were on a bad streak, his supporting cast was playing bad. Me, [Travis] Kelce, D-Rob [DeMarcus Robinson], Mecole [Hardman], Sammy [Watkins], we all was playing bad. This dude called the whole offense up … he cussed all of us the f— out. … That was a moment right there where he stood on business. And it was like bro, I really respect this motherf*cker.”

Patrick Mahomes stands on business: Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xE9LilTvSY — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) March 5, 2024

While it’s an encouraging idea, fans in the comments of that Reddit post believe that it’s too little too late.

“The time for this was 3-4 weeks ago. Seasons a wrap now,” said one.

“Maybe next year, bud. It’s a wrap this season. Even if we sneak through a back door into the playoffs, we’ll be a one-and-done team. I love the magic this team has had the last number of years, it just isn’t there this season,” chimed in another.

One fan was a little more hopeful, saying, “We’re 6-6 and a few plays/bad penalty calls away from being in a playoff spot. Come on.”

And the last one is kind of correct here. The Chiefs are currently in the No. 10 seed in the AFC, but they are only two games out of a playoff spot. Lots could happen over the final five weeks of this season.

And while K.C. won’t have it easy with three games against teams ahead of them in the AFC standings remaining, if they win those, they have a great chance of sneaking into the postseason.