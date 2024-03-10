Amidst Brother Jackson’s Ongoing Legal Trouble, Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Leaves Fans in Awe With Her New Look

The past few days have been quite the roller-coaster ride for the Mahomes after Jackson, the younger brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was sentenced to six months probation after he pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery. He had three more charges pending, but they were recently dismissed as the woman who filed the case failed to cooperate. Nonetheless, despite the shadows cast by this legal battle, Jackson’s mother, Randi Mahomes, doesn’t seem bothered and is enjoying her time in Texas.

Randi recently posted a photo on social media to show off her new outfit. In the picture, she’s wearing a pink sweatshirt with “Disco Cowgirl” written on it in big white letters, along with a black leather miniskirt, white boots, and a stylish brown Chanel cowboy hat. She captioned the photo with:

“Feeling like a cowgirl at the Houston Rodeo today! #houstonrodeo.”

Randy seems to be living her best life, and the NFL fans are right there cheering her on. Beneath her tweet, the fans showered her with compliments, praising both her timeless beauty and her incredible fashion sense.

A fan stated, “Great picture! And those shorts are so cute!!!”

Another one wrote, “Love those boots!”

This fan was lost for words, as he said, “Omg… you’re SOO [fire emoji]”

A different user expressed, “Urban Cowgirl Giddy “

Someone else mentioned, “I love it!❤️you look great!”

A Kansas City fan said, “Waiting for you to come dancing in Kansas City!”

It’s worth mentioning that Randi Mahomes shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram stories, showing that she went to the 2024 Houston Rodeo with her friends. Randi was clearly having a blast at the event and even shared a glimpse of rodeo athlete Hayden Ford from Whitehouse showing off his skills.

This event, also known as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR), is the biggest livestock show held every year in Houston. It’s a great time for families, with lots to see and do, including horse shows and performances by musicians and bands. This year, the event kicked off on Tuesday, February 27th, and will run until Sunday, March 17th.

What Is Jackson Mahomes’ Legal Trouble All About?

Randi Mahomes has a vibrant personality and prefers a private life. However, ever since Patrick Mahomes achieved NFL stardom, it hasn’t been the case. She is, however, known for embracing new experiences, often sharing them on social media. Nevertheless, her recent trip coincides with trouble for her younger son.

Recently, Jackson Mahomes received six months of probation for a previous incident involving a scuffle with a KC area restaurant owner. During his sentencing hearing, conducted via video conference, the 23-year-old TikToker pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office took Jackson into custody later to assess his eligibility for work release.

Jackson Mahomes found himself in legal trouble after allegedly grabbing the restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn, by the neck and kissing her against her wishes in February 2023. The prosecutors initially charged him with four serious crimes, including three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Jackson faced one count of battery charges for pushing a waiter who tried to come into the room where he was with the woman.