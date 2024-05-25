Amidst Tom Brady’s Much Awaited Debut, Drew Brees Gets A Shoutout For A Second Chance

The top two passing yards leaders in NFL history, Tom Brady and Drew Brees took the same path after retirement. While Tom will make his debut for Fox in the 2024 season, Brees made his debut in 2021 but failed to make an impression. However, many believe the Super Bowl winner should be afforded another opportunity.

Brees went into broadcasting soon after his retirement having signed a contract with NBC right before calling it, much like Brady. He called Notre Dame games for the network as their colour analyst and on Football Night in America alongside Mike Trico.

While Brees himself stated that he took time off from his new career to spend time with his family, it was clear that executives at the broadcasting giants didn’t take to him after they considered him to be a successor to legendary Chris Collinsworth.

The former Saints QB was on the radar of Amazon soon after his stint with NBC. The streaming giants had landed Thursday Night Games and were hoping to make him part of their “Quarterbacks Only” mega cast of games for TNF. But that didn’t come to fruition. And now a few years later, seems like there’s a buzz again.

As per Awful Announcing, Joe Buck feels Brees didn’t get a fair shot the first time around and should be getting another chance at the job. Even though he wasn’t Jason Witten bad, he failed to deliver what was expected of him in his solitary playoff game.

Brees who was one of the smartest QBs around, has valuable insights for the 7-time Super Bowl winner when he enters the booth.

Drew Brees Has Advise For Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Career

Brees’ time in the booth may have been short-lived but he still has valuable insights for Brady. During his appearance on Dan Patrick Show, he stated that TB12 being able to take a year-long sabbatical between retirement and a booth job, will serve him well and he wished he did the same rather than getting into thick of action straight away.

He asserted that preparation for an analyst job was much like how you prepare for the game and both he and Tom are made the same way. They watch and approach the game differently so he will bring something unique to the table. He said,

“The preparation was very much like playing a game, and I think he and I are wired in a lot of the same ways. You just kind of watch the game different, you see the game differently and then you can communicate the game different. I think he’s going to do a great job. I think he’s spent a lot of that time studying some of the greats in the business, and we’ll see, but obviously he has the wealth of knowledge and experience to share.”

Brady will make his debut during the week one fixture between the Cleveland Browns and the Cowboys alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.