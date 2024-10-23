Why Didn’t the Chiefs Trade for Cooper Kupp?

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After losing JuJu Smith-Schuster to a hamstring injury last week, the Chiefs once again headed into the market for a wide receiver. While many thought the defending champions would sign Cooper Kupp, given his confirmed availability by the Rams, it was DeAndre Hopkins who was eventually signed. According to the latest reports, Kupp couldn’t be signed by the Chiefs due to financial constraints.

Based on various sources, the rumors of the Chiefs holding exploratory talks with Cooper were true. But the roadblock occurred due to the Rams’ demands.

While the LA-based franchise was willing to take on a small chunk of his salary, their primary demand was a 2nd round pick in exchange. For the Chiefs, however, these trade terms weren’t feasible.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Chiefs wanted a team that could take on a significant portion of the salary and also be willing to accept a low pick in exchange. Understandably, the two parties were on different wavelengths, and the deal did not come to fruition.

The Rams and the the Chiefs discussed Cooper Kupp, but the Super Bowl champs needed to trade with a team that was willing to take on a large chunk of the salary and didn’t want to give up high picks. Tennessee is the team willing to play ball. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 23, 2024

Still, the Chiefs’ signing of DeAndre Hopkins might be the standout move of the 2024 season.

Rival fans rattled as the Chiefs sign DeAndre Hopkins on unreal terms

If you thought the Jets signing Davante Adams for a conditional third-pick draft was a steal, you might run out of adjectives to describe the coup the Chiefs pulled off with the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

As per reports, the Chiefs have acquired Hopkins in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick. What makes this deal even sweeter for the Patrick Mahomes-led team is that the Titans will cover nearly half of the veteran wideout’s salary.

After years of rumors linking Hopkins to the Chiefs, the two sides have finally joined hands. While fans were happy to see the union, they couldn’t get over the terms of the deal. From calling it unfair to trolling the Titans for agreeing to this one-sided deal, netizens took to “X” to express their shock:

That’s all the titans get in return — Ethan (@Ethan73255704) October 23, 2024

That’s not fair — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) October 23, 2024

While rival fans tried to downplay DeAndre’s potential at the Chiefs, the general consensus among fans was that this signing had already secured a three-peat for the team.

Nobody can stop the Chiefs now — Gaming Big Brain (@GamingBigBrain) October 23, 2024

3-peat secured. — BiG AdE (@Peakjebz) October 23, 2024

In the 32-year-old DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs get a seasoned NFL veteran with 943 receptions, 12,528 receiving yards, and 79 touchdowns throughout his career.

Not only does he provide the Chiefs with much-needed experience, but he also can be a great mentor for the promising Xavier Worthy in the ranks. The favorable terms of the deal are just the icing on the cake!