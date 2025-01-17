“Caleb Is F*cking Trash”: Amon-Ra St. Brown Hilariously Bad Mouths Podcast Guest Caleb Williams In a Bid To Prevent Ben Johnson From Considering the Chicago Job

Unlike the KC Chiefs, the Detroit Lions achieved the 15-2 regular season record with absolute dominance in all parts of the patch. Thus it’s no wonder why the Lions’ OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn are hot candidates for the HC job at multiple NFL teams. The Lions OC for instance is tipped by reports to be liked very much by Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears.

However Detroit Lions WR, Amon-Ra St. Brown hates the prospect of seeing his OC go, who has helped the Lions become the second-best offense this season. So in a bid to stop Ben from considering the Chicago job, the WR has crossed all limits, including bad-mouthing his podcast guest Caleb Williams to convince Ben to stay.

In the latest episode of the St. Brown Podcast, the Lions WR candidly let his guest and Bears QB Caleb Williams know how he had to spread malicious lies about the QB to sway Ben Johnson’s mind from taking up the Chicago job.

From calling the No. 1 pick “f*cking trash” to labeling Caleb as a know-it-all selfish QB with traits that make him un-coachable, Amon-Ra really tried his best to put down Caleb’s image in front of his OC.

“Just so, you know, I told Ben [Johnson], Caleb is fu*king trash, like you don’t want to go there… I said Caleb is a diva. He’s a selfish motherf*cker. He’s gonna want everything on his own, like he thinks he’s the smartest guy in the world. Caleb is not coachable. So then he already knows like what to do [with the job].”

The Bears QB being a true sport didn’t take the WR’s sabotaging words seriously. Caleb instead played along by trash-talking Ben Johnson. Acting as if the QB is in front of the Bears recruitment team, Caleb matched wits with Amon-Ra by calling Ben Johnson “trash.” The Bears rookie doubled down on his insults by questioning the Lions OC’s leadership skills and lack of accountability.

“Ben’s trash. Terrible! He can’t lead us, right? [He is] not tough on us, he doesn’t hold everybody accountable…”

Right after trashing Ben, Caleb looked at the funny side of the conversation and noted how it eerily resembled Josh Allen’s recent statement about Joe Brady. For those out of context, Brady has been a key component for Allen and the Bills’ offensive turnaround and like Ben Johnson finds himself a hot candidate for the HC job of NFL teams.

Nearly a week before, Allen was asked about Joe’s impact on the Bills. Surprisingly, Josh replied nothing before sarcastically noting that the OC hasn’t done anything notable which is why rival teams shouldn’t hire him.

“Nothing,” Allen grinned. “Nothing. He hasn’t done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him.”

As selfish as Josh and Amon-Ra have been about their OCs, the right thing would be to let them go and chase their dreams.