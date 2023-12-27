“An Excuse to Hate Women”: Swifties Lash Out at Skip Bayless for Blaming Taylor Swift for Chiefs’ Recent Loss

Skip Bayless has once again messed with the Swifties. Very recently, the ‘Undisputed’ host went on to blame Taylor Swift for the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders at Christmas.

The hardcore Cowboys fan took to X to share his two cents after Travis Kelce and Mahomes recorded their 6th loss of the season against their biggest divisional opponents. He implied that Tay-Tay’s continuous presence in the last few weeks has become a distraction for her boyfriend. In the later part of the tweet, he asked Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce if they felt it too. The tweet said,

“Feels like it’s about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?”

In Skip’s view, Travis has become so entangled in his relationship with the pop singer that he hasn’t been performing like in his past seasons. His side of the argument does hold some weight, as the star TE hasn’t scored a single touchdown in the last five games. Even Mahomes is using rookies like Rashee Rice more often. The chemistry between the TE and QB that won them games hasn’t been visible in the last few weeks.

Nevertheless, Skip’s shot at the 12-time Grammy winner brought in a whole plethora of reactions from Swifties. They berated and called out the Undisputed host for his obnoxious statement.

Swifties called out the 71-year-old analyst for his misogynistic thinking. They said he has a habit of delving into players’ personal space and expressed that the Chiefs’ ongoing struggles in the gridiron are due to their shortcomings. Therefore, blaming a woman, who has nothing but support for the team, is nothing but hypocritical.

One of the fans noted, “This is an excuse to hate women. It was tired when y’all did it with Tony Romo and it’s tired now. Skip is a professional troll, but this isn’t trolling, it’s just straight-up misogyny.”

Another chimed in, “Who let you up from the kid table, Skip?” Another commented, “But half the league is married with at least one if not multiple side pieces, how is a woman with a billion bucks to her name a distraction?” This fan wrote, “Didn’t know TS was a pro footballer.” Yet another stated, “How about we leave women out of it and just hold a man accountable for his own job performance?” This fan wrote,

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Skip meddled in Travis’s personal life by calling Taylor a distraction. Amid the earlier season, when the defending champs suffered their season opener loss and started to get back on their feet in the second week, Skip felt that Travis’s newly found love could become a problem.

Skip Bayless Has a Habit of Calling Taylor A Distraction

Back when Travis and Taylor’s rumored entanglement took center stage in September, Skip went on to raise a similar yet controversial question. He asked if the mere presence of TayTay could impact the Chiefs or lead them to great heights.

It was certainly a big fall for the Chiefs, as it’s the first time Mahomes has lost six games in a regular season. After the loss against the Green and the Gold, the two-time MVP couldn’t contain his tears on the sidelines. Is the worsening situation in Kansas taking a toll on the star QB?

The Chiefs no longer look like the team that won a Lombardi just ten months ago. Their recent defeat takes them down to 9-6 for the season. This loss also eliminated the possibility of being a top seed in the AFC, as per Fox 4.com. A win against the Bengals next week will secure their playoff berth.