Riley Leonard Leads the Fighting Irish to Decisive Victory; Stanford Fails to Regroup After Lightning Delays

Oct 12, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after a touchdown throw to tight end Eli Raridon (9) in the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Unforeseen weather turned the tide in the Fighting Irish’s victory on Saturday, as lightning and thunderstorms rolled into Notre Dame Stadium. Authorities quickly evacuated the crowd, prioritizing safety.

Notably, the matchup between Notre Dame and Stanford had to be suspended between the third and fourth quarters due to inclement weather. Play resumed at 7:12 PM ET, but it did little to change the outcome. Notre Dame secured a decisive 49-7 win, showcasing their dominance on the field.

Focusing on the standout performers, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard delivered an exceptional performance, throwing for three touchdowns and completing 229 yards. He also shined with an impressive 16-of-22 passing. Leonard’s ability to execute under pressure was key to the Fighting Irish’s success.

Running back Jeremiah Love also shined, finishing the game with six carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. His contributions to the ground game were vital in maintaining momentum.

In addition, Wide receiver Beaux Collins joined the offensive showcase with four receptions for 85 yards. In the end, he proved to be a reliable target for Leonard.

The third quarter was pivotal for the Fighting Irish, as they exploded for 21 points. This offensive surge followed a strong second quarter, where they managed to put up 14 points. Thus, Notre Dame’s ability to capitalize on opportunities set them apart from Stanford.

On the other hand, the Stanford Cardinal, who now sit at a disappointing 2-4 for the season, appeared lost for most of the game.

Their only notable moment came in the first quarter when the score was tied at 7-7. Notably, they struggled to regroup during the weather-related suspension and failed to mount any significant offense afterward.

In the end, it was Notre Dame that made the most of the break, regaining their focus and returning to the field with renewed energy. The Fighting Irish’s impressive performance also improved their season record to 5-1, solidifying their position as a formidable contender this year.