NFL Legend Warrick Dunn Lends a $15,000 Worth Helping Hand to Single Father From Florida to Make His Dream Home Possible

Ayush Juneja
|Published October 23, 2023

Oct 9, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Tampa Bays Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons retired running back Warrick Dunn (left) and Tottenham Hotspurs assistant coach and former defender Ledley King pose at Tottenham Hogspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Warrick Dunn has done so much for his community as he continues to change the lives of people in need. This time it was a single father from Florida who was lent a $15,000 helping hand by Dunn and his organization, Warrick Dunn Charities. The $11,000,000 worth Dunn is no stranger to good deeds. He is a gift that keeps on giving and has previously helped more than 200 single-parent families.

Warrick Dunn has been no less than a messiah for single mothers as the 2004 Walter Payton Man of the Year has used his NFL earnings to help people in need. This time, Dunn helped Nate Johnson and his 10-year-old son by helping build their dream house in Clearwater, as reported by Fox.

Warrick Dunn Comes to the Rescue of a Single Father

A recipient of the Walter Payton Award, Dunn since his retirement has turned his focus on giving back to the community. Warren Dunn’s charities were founded in 2002 to bolster his efforts to provide homes to families.

Before that, he started the Homes for Holidays program in 1997 to reward Single-parent households to help achieve the dream of owning a house. His program partnered with Habitat for Humanity to achieve his goal. Now he has come to the aid of a single father from Clearwater, Florida.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KaileyTracy/status/1714420892661334402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dunn through his Non-profit gave $5000 towards a down payment for the Habitat For Humanity home of  Nate Johnson and his son Nathan. Johnson, a single father was ecstatic to see and receive help from Bucs legend. He knows the importance of a home for him and his son. As reported by Kailey Tracey of FOX13 , he said his son is excited and said,

“I can just move in and start living the rest of my life, so that’s amazing. “It’s exciting because he [Nathan] got to light up in it [the home]. You see the excitement coming from his eyes, and being a kid, you want to be able to have the exact moment come through”

Dunn Even Furnished the House with $10,000 Worth of Goods

Dunn has previously helped 218 single-parent families pay $5000 as a down payment for a Habitat For Humanity home through his organization Warren Dunn Charities. He made this payment to a single father Nate Johnson and his son Nate Jr.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/abcactionnews/status/1714446253717639594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Warren also delivered $10,000 worth of furniture and shelves stocked with food. He achieved this with the help of the Milkey Family Foundation and Aaron’s furniture store. Dunn even gave the Johnsons a room by room tour of the house. Johnson is the first single father helped by Dunn and his charities. However, he plans to help more men be homeowners. He said,

“My goal moving forward is to get more men to step up and want to get involved and want to become homeowners. A lot of us, have too much pride, and we don’t, you know, ask for help. We have to throw that out the window.”

The Johnson family was the Warrick Dunn Charities’ 219th home dedication, and the 58th in the Tampa Bay area. Johnson grew up in the foster care system and now helps teens who are aging out of foster care into adulthood.

