Emmanuel Acho Argues the Cowboys Now Have “One of the Best Offenses” With the Addition of George Pickens

After frustrating the Cowboys fanbase by not drafting a single wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jerry Jones may have made it worth the wait by pulling off one of the most impactful moves of the offseason. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are finalizing a trade to acquire wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a move that instantly injects firepower into their offensive unit.

Though the trade isn’t officially finalized, it’s expected to go through this week in exchange for a third-round pick and additional late-round compensation. While Cowboys fans are thrilled, some believe Mike Tomlin & Co. are also getting solid value in return for Pickens. Still, more good news may be on the way.

According to Fox Sports analyst and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, Pickens to Dallas could be a game-changer. In a video posted early this morning, Acho didn’t mince words as he heaped praise on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys for making the move.

“Cowboys officially just got one of the best offenses, one of the most complete offenses in all of football,” he said. And intriguingly enough, that’s not hyperbole, according to Acho’s breakdown.

The former NFL linebacker started by highlighting the wide receiver corps, which now features CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. “You got CeeDee Lamb who can now navigate the slot… he can work on nickelbacks, he can work on outside linebackers,” Acho said. “Then you got George Pickens, who’s probably one of, if not the best, deep ball wide receivers in football.”

Pickens brings serious vertical threat potential. Despite playing in a relatively conservative Steelers offense last season, he posted 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaged over 800 yards per season and brings much-needed explosiveness opposite Lamb.

However, Acho did offer one caveat: “Dak Prescott’s got to make sure he can throw the contested football,” noting how the 24-year-old Pickens doesn’t get a ton of separation. “If he is covered, he is open,” the analyst emphasized, referencing George Pickens’ knack for winning 50/50 balls.

5am instant reaction to the Cowboys/ George Pickens trade… @TheFacilityFS1 10am est for a thorough and detailed breakdown. pic.twitter.com/ywcf4qPCnC — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 7, 2025

Beyond the receiving cohort, Acho also offered praise for Dallas’s offensive line, suggesting it could soon be elite. “In two years from now, you’ll probably have three All-Pros,” he said, listing Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Booker as future anchors in the trenches.

The former Browns player also touched on the Cowboys’ running back room, noting that despite not having a bell-cow back, it features a committee that includes Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaden Blue. “4.3 speed and he can take it to the house… I can see him becoming a starter halfway through the season.” Acho said of Blue.

Meanwhile, at tight end, Jake Ferguson drew high praise from the analyst. “He’s a top-10 tight end right now. He can block. He can catch. He can split out wide. An absolute dog,” Acho claimed.

The X-factor, however, remains Dak Prescott, who put together an MVP-calibre regular season in 2024 before faltering in the postseason. With Lamb, Pickens, and an offensive line poised to dominate, Acho believes the pressure is squarely on the quarterback, for he has every gun in his arsenal to wreak havoc in the league.

“If Dak Prescott can put together another MVP-calibre campaign… that offensive line is for real now. Shout out to you, Jerry Jones.”

In a league increasingly defined by explosive offense and quarterback play, the Cowboys just took a big step forward with George Pickens in the mix. The question now is, can they win the Super Bowl this season? For anything lesser than that is a moot point in Dallas.