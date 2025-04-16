Analyst Believes Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick Have “Gone Mad” for Shedeur Sanders, Jordon Hudson

Ever since Deion Sanders stepped into the college football scene, the legendary NFL figure has consistently dominated headlines. The same goes for Bill Belichick, who became the head coach at UNC earlier this year. However, their most recent headline-making moments have been polarizing, to say the least.

Advertisement

First, the University of Colorado’s decision to retire Shedeur Sanders’ jersey number stirred controversy. Then, attention turned to the University of North Carolina, where fans took issue with the presence of Jordon Hudson — Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend — at a team practice.

Even Jason Whitlock has now chimed in. He was left stunned by the Buffaloes’ decision, influenced by Deion, to retire Shedeur’s jersey No. 2. Whitlock argued that Shedeur isn’t even among the top five passers in the program’s history, nor has he matched the exploits of Colorado legends like Eric Bieniemy, Michael Westbrook, and Kordell Stewart.

While it’s true that Shedeur’s over 7,000 passing yards and 64 touchdowns in two seasons mark the most impressive performance by a Boulder quarterback in years, Whitlock still argued that the honor seemed premature. He further suggested the move was more about Deion promoting his son’s brand than recognizing a storied college career.

“And this guy’s getting his number retired? Nobody’s going to wear number two anymore at Colorado because this guy had a cup of coffee—two years at Colorado—and won 13 games and lost 12? I saw this yesterday, and I just fell out laughing,” Whitlock said mockingly in the latest episode of Fearless.

Turning his attention to Belichick, the veteran journalist expressed discomfort with the 72-year-old coach’s relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. He criticized Belichick for allowing personal matters to become public distractions, especially as he transitions into his new role at the University of North Carolina.

“I look at Bill Belichick parading around with his 24, 25-year-old girlfriend at the University of North Carolina… All these guys have gone mad. They make too much money. No one has any values, any standards anymore,” Whitlock prodded on.

Whitlock’s guest, Jay Skapinac, also known as Skap Attack on YouTube, added to the discussion by drawing parallels between Deion Sanders’ actions and the situation involving LeBron James and his son, Bronny.

Skapinac suggested that both scenarios involve prominent figures leveraging their positions to advance their children’s careers. The YouTuber also criticized Belichick for what he perceived as a departure from the coach’s traditionally reserved demeanor.

“Bill Belichick was one of the last bastions of that, wasn’t he? He was supposed to be the last football guy, the last business-only kind of guy. And now this? He is the last guy I would have ever anticipated would have his 24-year-old arm candy patrolling the sidelines with him. It is sheer and utter madness.”

Skapinac concluded his rant on the two narratives by reflecting on the broader implications of these situations, particularly concerning the representation of Black quarterbacks. He expressed concern that such actions may reinforce negative stereotypes and undermine the progress made in diversifying leadership roles within football.​

While Whitlock’s critiques may seem raw and somewhat brutal on paper, the core point he’s trying to convey is simple: Coaches must recognize the importance of maintaining professional integrity and the potential consequences when personal decisions intersect with public roles.

So, as both Deion Sanders and Belichick continue their careers in college football, their actions will undoubtedly remain under scrutiny. Especially because no one but them has their personal relationships intertwined with their professional responsibilities.