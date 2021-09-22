“You Must Be Married to Gronk, Not Gisele Bündchen”: Tom Brady Calls Rob Gronkowski his ‘Work Wife’ After Google Suggests His TE’s Name Before His Wife’s

Everyone knows that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski form one of the best partnerships in the NFL. Apparently, a Google search would suggest the name of Brady’s TE before his own wife.

Jim Gray of SiriusXM teamed up with Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald recently to bring football fans new episodes of the “Let’s Go” podcast every week.

After the Bucs beat the Cowboys in week 1, Brady joined Gray for an episode which covered all sorts of topics. The pair brought some interesting insights to listeners about how Brady approached big games against other star QBs like Peyton Manning, for example.

They also touched upon the Bucs QB’s mindset on achievement. To sum it up, he said something along the lines of, “It’s not about being perfect, it’s about winning.”

For any football lover, Tampa fan or otherwise, the podcast is truly an interesting sneak peak into the mind of the greatest player to ever do it. And while Gray and Brady discussed serious topics like the ones previously mentioned, they also included some light hearted segments.

Tom Brady Calls Rob Gronkowski his “Work Wife”

At the back end of the podcast, Gray and Brady tried to guess what Google would suggest if someone typed in Brady’s name followed by a single letter.

“Tom, do you ever get on Google and you type in letters and it automatically starts to think for you?”, Gray asked. “Well, let’s do that with you. If I type in your name and a letter afterwards, you tell me what you think comes up.”

“Let’s start with ‘Tom Brady g…'”

Now if you didn’t already know, Brady is married to Brazilian supermodel and activist Gisele Bündchen, so naturally he responded, “I’d say “Tom Brady Gisele’. That would be pretty simple in my mind. Probably a lot of searches for that.”

In reality, the answer wasn’t so straightforward. Even before the name of his own wife, Google automatically suggests the name of his TE, who he recently completed 100 TD passes to.

“Guess what?”, Gray responded. “You must be married to Gronk because Gronk comes up after the “g”. How about that?”

“He’s my work wife,” Brady joked. “How about that?”

