Analyst Downplays Brock Purdy by Claiming That Jordan Love Would Have Won 49ers the Super Bowl

Anushree Gupta
Published

Brock Purdy and Jordan Love; Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy has performed exceptionally well in his first two seasons in the NFL, leading the 49ers to the NFC title game in his rookie year and then to the Super Bowl the following year. However, speculation about his abilities abounds, with some even labeling him as a ‘game manager.’ Adding to the discussion, NFL analyst Chris Simms now claims that if Jordan Love were to replace Purdy, the 49ers would win Super Bowl LVIII.

On ‘Chris Simms Unbuttoned’, the former quarterback turned analyst dived deep into why he ranked Jordan higher than Purdy in his ‘Top 40 QB Countdown.’ Simms first noted that the Packers QB performed impressively well in the last 10 weeks. He then quickly added that while Purdy excels in some areas better than Love, the latter snags the higher ranking overall because of his ability to create plays on his own.

According to Simms, Purdy is adept at executing Kyle Shanahan’s strategies but struggles against tougher opponents. Therefore, he placed Love above the 49ers QB, arguing that if the Packers QB had played for the 49ers, the Chiefs would not have defended their title.

“If Jordan Love played in the Super Bowl, the 49ers would be the Super Bowl champions,” he said.

The NFL analyst evaluated the NFC Divisional Round game between the Packers and the 49ers, noting that despite Jordan Love’s two interceptions, he played better than Brock Purdy.

“If you went back (NFC Divisional game), Jordan Love had the 2 interceptions at the end of the game, Jordan Love in that game played better than Brock Purdy. Brock Purdy should have thrown 7 interceptions in that game. He got lucky that night. We’d all be talking differently if Green Bay could catch,” Simms continued.

Simms also added that Brock Purdy should bring a lot more to the table, especially with a powerful offense like the 49ers’ and with Kyle Shanahan’s offensive schemes.

However, not everything that Simms said was negative. In an attempt to acknowledge Purdy’s personal growth, the analyst claimed that Purdy has shown improvement and happens to be a better choice than Jimmy Garoppolo ever was for the team. That said, Simms’ criticism didn’t sit well with the fans.

Fans React to Simms’ Assessment of Brock Purdy

Simms’ recent remarks about Purdy sparked a range of reactions from fans on social media. While some defended the star QB’s performance and potential, others echoed Simms’ thoughts about Jordan Love.

A few even remarked that Simms is just creating ‘clickbait’ content to grab attention, while others felt that the 49ers’ offensive line didn’t quite perform up to the mark. Several others pointed out that the NFL analyst tends to criticize Purdy frequently, sharing clips of other instances. Look at some of the notable responses:

That being said, the 2024 offseason has become a hot topic for Purdy due to his impressive performances in the OTAs. Notably, he recently appeared in his first conference of the season with a chiseled body. He spoke about the much-needed break after a heavy season and his preparation for the upcoming season.

In 2023, Brock Purdy managed to be an MVP finalist despite not having a normal off-season due to rehab from elbow surgery. Now, with the opportunity to fully participate in offseason activities, the 49ers QB is seeing significant progress.

