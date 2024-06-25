Analyst Names an AFC Team That Is Equipped to Threaten Patrick Mahomes’ Mission Three-Peat

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 season in every football fan’s mind is: Will Patrick Mahomes & Co. be able to achieve the historic three-peat? Meanwhile, 31 other teams would be clamoring to break the Chiefs’ stronghold over the Super Bowl. While the general consensus points to the likes of the Ravens, 49ers, and Cowboys as the party poopers for the Chiefs, veteran sports analyst James Palmer places his bet on the CJ Stroud-led Houston Texans.

When asked to name a team that would thwart the KC Chiefs’ three-peat aspirations during his recent appearance on the “Up & Adams Show,” Palmer, without skipping a beat, named the Texans. He first admitted that, as of now, it’s hard to see someone stopping the Chiefs. But in his mind, the Texans have built a remarkable roster.

Before delving into his reasoning, Palmer cautioned that his backing of CJ Stroud & Co. doesn’t stem from the recent Nico Collins extension after his incredible breakout season last year. In fact, he doesn’t back the Texans for their skill players. On the flip side, it’s the players around the scrimmage line that make the analyst place his bets on the AFC South side.

He first praised the Texans for signing former Tennessee Titans DE Denico Autry. With a career-best 20 assist tackles for the Titans last season, Palmer argued that a veteran like Autry was a smart, under-the-radar pick by the Texans.

The analyst then shifted his attention to fellow new recruit Danielle Hunter and predicted that when paired up with veteran pass rusher Will Anderson, the duo would tear up the league this season. He earmarked them to become the best edge-rushing duo in football by the end of next season.

“The defensive line, like Denico Autry, I think is a really, really [good] pick by any team in football this year. He had a really good year last year. And then Daniel Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., I mean, it’s May, what, 29th? But, like, at the end of the season, Kay, we could talk about, like, this being the best edge-rushing duo in football,” Palmer said.

The analyst also praised the previous season’s exploits of Jalen Pitre, Jimmy Ward, and Derek Stingley Jr. to round out his praise for the defensive prowess of the Texans.

“And then they got better at linebacker. I think Pitre is so underrated. Stingley had a great year last year. You have Jimmy Ward back there that still knows everything DeMeco wants to do defensively so well. I think down the middle of the field – and through the lines of scrimmage they’re just really really good,” Palmer continued.

While the majority wouldn’t disagree with Palmer betting on the defensive line of the defending AFC South Champions, speculation has been rife on how CJ Stroud would perform this season. For many youngsters, maintaining the same quality as their breakout season has been quite difficult. But the analyst fears no such blemish will happen with CJ Stroud.

Palmer Backs CJ Stroud to Beat Sophomore Blues

Later during the conversation, Palmer let host Kay Adams in on his little conversation with Texans OC Bobby Slowik on CJ Stroud’s training ethics. The analyst revealed that what impressed Slowik the most about the QB was his maturity and clarity of movement while training. Slowik noted that what makes Stroud great is his rare ability to go through progressions “with his feet before his eyes.”

“I’ve had conversations with Bobby Slowik who stayed, which is a big part for CJ. He just always makes the right decisions, Bobby said. Like he checks the ball down, comes back to the sideline… Hey, I wanted you to push it there. It wasn’t there. It wasn’t there, coach. I took the check down. Like, that’s such a veteran way to think. And that’s the way CJ goes through progressions, goes through them with his feet before his eyes,” Palmer continued.

The analyst then chimed in by noting that, with the latest recruitment and Stroud’s insatiable hunger to excel, it’s hard to see the QB faltering this season. The analyst argued that the Texans under HC DeMeco are so well run that CJ will have to try hard to fail this season.

“I just think he’s built not to really, you know, take a step backwards in how he’s working when you add the weapons that I’m not emphasizing, but also where they’re built on the inside,” he further added.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how the Texans perform. While Palmer’s points definitely hold merit, it should also be noted that other Super Bowl contenders have significantly improved as well. Regardless, everything will depend on the KC Chiefs. If Travis Kelce and the other veteran members of the Chiefs turn back the clock for one more year, a three-peat looks like a possibility.