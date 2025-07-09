Analyst Reckons the Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf Duo Will Lead to the “Best Deep Ball Situation” in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent a seismic shift this offseason, parting ways with George Pickens, their most electrifying playmaker, in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. In his place, they’ve added DK Metcalf, arguably the most physically dominant wideout in the league, and paired him with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As a result, expectations are sky-high in Pittsburgh.

And amidst the many who have joined the Pittsburgh hype train is Kay Adams, who wasted no time weighing in on the duo in the latest episode of the Up & Adams Show.

She didn’t mince words either, declaring that Rodgers and Metcalf could create the best deep-ball connection in the entire NFL this season.

“This might be… the best long ball, deep ball situation in the game between Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf,” the analyst said, citing Rodgers’ downfield accuracy and Metcalf’s ability to dominate in contested catch situations.

“Aaron can let it fly… DK’s got a huge body, wins contested situations, all the things, the downfield threat. This makes him the perfect match for Aaron,” she added.

Adams backed her claim by highlighting the QB’s deep-ball prowess. She pointed out that he ranked fourth in the NFL last season in passer rating on throws of 20-plus yards.

Pair him up with Metcalf, who has consistently hovered around the 1,000-yard mark every year, and Adams believes that the duo could light up defenses almost instantly.

“He’s always around 1,000,” the podcast host said while discussing the WR’d projected yardage. “Now he has Aaron Rodgers… I’m smashing the over for DK this year.”

The context, though, here is crucial. The Steelers’ decision to ship George Pickens to Dallas wasn’t exactly popular among fans. Pickens had quickly become a fan favorite for his circus catches and fiery demeanor.

Metcalf himself admitted that he would have liked to play alongside Pickens, telling reporters during minicamp, “I would’ve loved to play with George Pickens… just to see how he was as a teammate and what I could learn from him.”

However, Metcalf now inherits the WR1 role without question. And the Steelers clearly expect him to thrive in it.

Moreover, with Calvin Austin III currently slated as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 receiver, and the team still exploring options at tight end and wide receiver, the burden on Metcalf to produce in clutch moments will be massive.

On paper, the Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf pairing feels destined to click. The 4x NFL MVP remains one of the game’s best deep throwers, and Metcalf’s size, speed, and toughness make him an ideal target.

And with the ever-reliable Pittsburgh defense in support, it’s hard to see this duo not ball out if all goes according to plan. In fact, these two wouldn’t just be Pittsburgh’s most dangerous passing combo in years, they may even end up being the deadliest in the entire league.

After all, who wouldn’t want to see Aaron Rodgers retire with one last hurrah?