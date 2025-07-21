Asante Samuel Calls Randy Moss’ Hot Take on Tyreek Hill Utterly “Premature”

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It should come as no surprise to see former athletes question the legitimacy of a current athlete’s accomplishments, especially in the world of professional sports. Whether it’s Shaquille O’Neal discussing the current state of the Center position or Ben Roethlisberger comparing the primes of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, there’s certainly no shortage of examples when it comes to retired legends taking shots at some of the most premier names in sports today.

During a recent interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Randy Moss claimed that the Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver was “nowhere” close to being considered an “all-time” great. While fans and analysts alike are finding Moss’s comments to be problematic, Samuel suggests that they are more “premature” than anything else.

During the most recent installment of his Say What Needs to be Said podcast, the former New England Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion, Asante Samuel, suggested that Randy Moss’ recent take on Tyreek Hill’s all-time status was as “harsh” as it was “unwarranted.”

“Tyreek Hill is only going into his 10th season. 10 seasons is a lot, but for Tyreek Hill, he’s shown no signs of slowing down, so 10 seasons is just the beginning. He just ran a 10.15 in the 100meter dash preparing to race Olympian Noah Lyles… That could probably qualify for the Olympics… That is crazy!”

According to Samuel, it would probably be for the best if everyone waited until Hill’s career is completely finished before trying to determine where he may or may not fit in the all-time wide receiver rankings.

Comparing the careers of Tyreek Hill and Randy Moss

The former Minnesota Vikings managed to collect 15,292 receiving yards and 156 receiving touchdowns on 982 receptions throughout 218 contests, solidifying himself as one of the greatest ever to play the position. Those totals break down to a career average of 70.14 receiving yards per game, or an average of 15.6 yards per reception.

When it comes to the former Kansas City Chief, Hill has already compiled 11,098 receiving yards and 82 receiving touchdowns on the 798 receptions that he’s made throughout his career. Having participated in a total of 141 contests, the man they call “Cheetah” is currently averaging 78.70 receiving yards per game and 13.9 yards per reception.

Suffice to say, Hill’s career totals may still be a ways away from those of Moss, but the 31-year-old is still outpacing him. Hill also leads Moss eight to six in terms of Pro Bowls, and six to four in terms of All-Pro titles.

Considering that Hill also has a Super Bowl victory on his resume, it certainly seems as if he’s much closer to Moss than the retired legend may lead you to believe. Although Moss still has a golden jacket over him, so until he’s able to solidify his place in Canton, Ohio, the Dolphins’ primary speedster will have to continue to do his best to close that gap in career metrics.