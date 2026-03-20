“You Weren’t Even Top 5 in 2013”: Analyst Roasts Tom Brady for His Shocking QB Claim

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is set to kick off this Saturday, March 21, in Los Angeles. Ahead of the game, Founders FFC captain Tom Brady has been talking plenty of trash to his opponents, including WWE wrestler Logan Paul. According to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Brady also regularly tells him he’d be a top-five QB in the NFL right now, and that Brady would still smoke everyone in the league.

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That’s right… Brady, the 48-year-old, believes he could still dominate the NFL. Rubin mentioned this while laying out the teams and structure of the event during a conference call. It may have been said as tongue-in-cheek, but knowing Brady, there could be some truth to it.

“Brady tells me every day if he had started in the NFL right now and he was at 48, he would be one of the Top 5 quarterbacks and smoke everybody. So, he doesn’t like to be referred to as a former great. He feels like he’s a current great,” Rubin said.

Being regarded as the GOAT of football, many would let a comment like that slide from Tom Brady. But not analyst Kyle Brandt. He took issue with the remarks, saying Brady has become more of a “promoter” since retiring. Brandt enjoys the act, but feels there has to be a line at some point.

Brandt had no problem drawing that line as he aired out Brady on live TV. He started by laughing, saying it would’ve been one thing to claim a spot among the top 10 QBs in the league. But instead, TB12 jumped straight into the top five.

“We didn’t get this, but right afterwards he said, ‘How much do you want to make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains?’ This is full Uncle Rico… Top 5? Tom, you weren’t even Top 5 in 2013. Like, look it up, you weren’t!” Brandt exclaimed.

.@TomBrady thinks he would be top 5 QB if he suited up today according to @michaelrubin What do you think? pic.twitter.com/AHpwD2ZcF5 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 19, 2026

For those of you who don’t know Uncle Rico, he’s a fictional character from the film Napoleon Dynamite. His character, who lives out of a van, is obsessed with recounting his high school football glory days. It was a pretty funny comparison from Brandt.

I really enjoy Tom Brady talking s—- and stirring the pot. But “I would still be a Top 5 QB” is getting close to Uncle Rico. pic.twitter.com/H3hExyXMS8 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 20, 2026

Regardless, it’s worth noting that Brandt was misremembering the year, because 2013 was one of Brady’s better seasons. He threw 25 TD passes and finished second in MVP voting, largely due to his league-leading five fourth-quarter comebacks.

Still, it’s pretty hard to believe Brady would be a top-five QB in the NFL today, let alone top 10. He’s 48 and has been out of the league for three seasons. There’s just no way.

All in all, this felt like a playful roasting session by Brandt. He didn’t seem to fully mean all the criticisms he sent Brady’s way. The analyst was simply taken aback by the GOAT’s claim that he would still dominate in the NFL. The Uncle Rico comparison felt both fitting and hilarious.