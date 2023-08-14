26 Years After Leaving Tennessee, $250,000,000 Worth Peyton Manning Returns to His Alma Mater in a Brand New Avatar

Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Peyton Manning arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning is finding ways to stay active in retirement as he’s allegedly going back to his alma mater Tennessee to be a professor. Yes, you heard that right. We’re going from quarterback Manning to Professor Manning. The legendary quarterback has a lot of history with Tennessee, playing there. It’s where Peyton Manning became a star, won the SEC championship, and embarked on his NFL journey. All that has led to his $250 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He’ll have a much different role this time around on campus, but he’s still looking to contribute in any way he can.

Advertisement

After retiring, Manning took a role in broadcasting, joining ESPN alongside his brother Eli Manning. Together, they formed the Manningcast, an entertaining way to watch football with commentary provided by the Manning brothers. It looks like Manning wants to further his resume and add teaching to the list of skills he possesses. The former quarterback will be incredibly sought after, and he’s also definitely qualified for the role given his degree.

Peyton Manning Looks to Help the Communication Department

Manning graduated Tennessee most known for his football prowess, but he also finished with a degree in speech and communications. As such, he will be a professor for the College of Communication and Information for the fall 2023 term.

Advertisement

Manning will be available for specific classes during the academic semester, and he will serve as an expert alongside the school’s faculty to help provide a grander learning experience for communication and information students.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7bam-s1g4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



The dean of the College of Communication and Information at Tennessee, Joseph Mazer is thrilled to have Manning too.

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” Mazer said as per ESPN. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

Manning will also be providing his services free of charge, doing it purely for the experience and joy of helping students succeed in their academic lives.

Advertisement

Manning’s Degree Has Helped Him in His Professional Life

Outside of the Manningcast, Peyton Manning has appeared on stage and on TV many times. He’s hosted the ESPY’s, he will be co-hosting the Country Music Association Awards, and he’s even hosted Saturday Night Live before.

His degree in speech and experience with communication have definitely helped him in his professional life. It’s added a degree of certainty and skill to whatever’s he doing, and now, he’ll look to pass it on.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning explained, as per ESPN. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”