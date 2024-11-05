Andy Reid Vows to “Fix” Chiefs’ Issues at Halftime; Praises DeAndre Hopkins’ “Fabulous Catch“

October 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues with the referee during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs carried a 10-7 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into halftime. However, head coach Andy Reid was not pleased with his team’s performance through two quarters.

On the game’s opening drive, wide receiver Xavier Worthy butchered a wide-open touchdown by failing to get either foot in bounds. Tampa Bay forced Kansas City to punt three plays later.

This should’ve been a walk in TD. Awful footwork from Xavier Worthy. pic.twitter.com/uZNnT1Gdkf — Alterraun⚡ (@Hockfan445) November 5, 2024

Following this, on their penultimate possession of the first half, tight end Travis Kelce fumbled at the Bucs’ 45-yard line. The turnover eliminated another scoring chance, which added to the disappointment of the HC.

Travis Kelce loses the football and the Buccaneers recover. Tykee Smith knocked the ball loose. pic.twitter.com/x0v0CoXJof — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 5, 2024

Heading into halftime, Reid tried to ease fans’ concerns. He addressed Worthy’s miscue with ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters and said that his team would uncover solutions during the break.

“Stay in bounds on the one… but we’ll figure it out. We’ll fix it here, go into halftime and try to come back with some good stuff.”

Meanwhile, one of the highlights for the Chiefs was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Kansas City’s big trade acquisition recorded six catches for 67 yards in the opening half. He also hauled in his first touchdown as a Chief, which FanDuel’s Kay Adams predicted, late in the second quarter.

D HOP WELCOME PARTY‼️ pic.twitter.com/fk8N4ZeMRX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2024

Reid said Hopkins has “done a great job” since joining the Chiefs in Week 8. He also called Hopkins’ 35-yard catch that preceded the touchdown grab “fabulous.”

However, Kansas City didn’t live up to Reid’s standards coming out of the locker room, going three-and-out on their first possession. The unsuccessful drive came after the Bucs leapt ahead 14-10, and later extended their edge to 17-10 the next time they had the ball.

The Chiefs aren’t going away quietly, though. They tied the game early in the fourth quarter on a Patrick Mahomes 7-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine. And after his defense forced the Bucs into a three-and-out, Mahomes now has the chance to regain the lead.