“Give Him The Ball”: Kay Adams Endorses DeAndre Hopkins as Patrick Mahomes’ Red Zone Target

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) gestures after a first down against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.

Week 9 of the 2024 NFL campaign comes to a close tonight when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) battle the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (7-0). Injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans sapped some pizzazz from this matchup (the Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites).

But nobody plays a better underdog than Baker Mayfield, so the Bucs should bring some competitive fire to the primetime affair.

While Tampa Bay has lost star power in recent weeks, Kansas City has gained some. On October 24, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. The five-time Pro Bowl wideout is expected to bring much-needed juice to Patrick Mahomes’ passing offense.

Hopkins played a limited role in his team debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, making just two catches for 29 yards. However, with an extra week to learn Andy Reid’s system, many analysts anticipate that he will earn more targets than the Bucs.

FanDuel’s Kay Adams is amongst those believers. And on Monday’s episode of her Up & Adams show, she projected Hopkins would find the end zone on Monday night.

“I’m gonna go DeAndre Hopkins. [He’s a] big target… [he’s] got another week of getting up to speed with [Patrick Mahomes]. The Bucs’ secondary… they’re just giving up points… I feel like [Hopkins] is a red zone weapon. It makes sense. PLEASE give him the ball! Please let D-Hop score.”

Hopkins made only one scoring grab in six games as a Titan this year. He’s due to find paydirt. A Tampa Bay defense yielding the sixth-most points per game (26.6) in the NFL represents a great opportunity for him to record his first Kansas City touchdown.

Will Travis Kelce have a good MNF showing?

Wide receiver Rashee Rice’s season-ending injury in Week 4 created a void inside the Chiefs’ aerial attack. Kansas City is confident Hopkins can replace him. But they’re also steadfast in believing tight end Travis Kelce still has gas left in his tank.

The 35-year-old future Hall of Famer has supported their mindset by topping 70 receiving yards in three of his last four contests. Adams isn’t sure if he’ll reach that threshold again, but thinks he’ll clear 60.5 yards versus the Buccaneers.

“[He’ll go] over! He crushed it against the Raiders last week… I feel like this Bucs defense, they’re allowing yards… they’re top-five in [yards allowed to tight ends]. He’s gonna keep it rolling. I’m smashing the over.”

Special guest Luke Kuechly predicted Baker Mayfield would throw multiple touchdown passes, and that Tampa Bay would cover the spread. However, he didn’t see the Bucs pulling off the outright upset. Kickoff for the final game of the first half of the NFL season begins at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.