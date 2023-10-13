Anonymous Coach Believes Deion Sanders’ Colorado Wouldn’t Have Won a Game If Shedeur Wasn’t With Them

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders is certainly becoming a shine of college football after his back-to-back hauls against tough opponents and thriving on clutch moments. Watching the 21-year-old conquer every other game, an anonymous coach impressed with him stated how he is carrying Deion Sanders’ Colorado who wouldn’t have won a game had Shedeur not been their QB.

An anonymous Power 5 coach was all praises for Shedeur Sanders at the expense of Coach Prime’s Colorado. In a recent report by ESPN’s senior writer Adam Rittenberg, the coach stated how the young QB talent is carrying his dad’s team. Shedeur has certainly produced better results despite the ongoing issue of protecting him from sacks and for that, the coach gave him due credit.

Power 5 Coach Credits Shedeur Sanders For Colorado’s Success

Shedeur Sanders is currently among the most discussed quarterbacks in NCAAF. His stats speak for themselves and his resilience has been undeniable which was on full display during his matchup against Colorado State and USC. With him putting in an incredible effort to secure a win, his offensive line fails to impress others.

“If Colorado didn’t have Shedeur, they wouldn’t win a game, point blank, it’s that simple,” a Power 5 coach said. “He’s getting killed, though. I feel bad. He’s such a tough kid.” Time and time again Shedeur has shown that he is the QB1 for his talent and not because he is the son of an NFL legend.

That said, not all coaches see it the same way. Recently an anonymous Pac-12 coach accused Shedeur of stat-padding. Stating that the young QB is taking in sacks to not let it affect his completion rate which is a powerful metric QBs are usually judged on. However, responding to it, Shedeur disregarded the accusations calling the coach “goofy.”

Deion Sanders On Shedeur Being Sacked Multiple Times

Shedeur Sanders taking in a lot of sacks is also a big issue for Coach Prime to solve. Taking in multiple sacks is never an efficient way to play football where even a slight error can result in a defeat in clutch situations. Furthermore, multiple sacks were one of the reasons for their blowout loss against Oregon, where Shedeur’s offense was crippled for the entire game.

“He’s upset with the way it’s going, he’s upset with hit after hit after hit,” Deion Sanders said of how the ongoing issue is impacting Shedeur’s play. “You think he’s happy being the most-sacked guy … in college football, and he’s still doing what he’s capable of doing? He’s sick of it.”

With Colorado staring at the fixtures halfway down the season, the leaky O-line issue is only going to be exploited by other teams. Shedeur also hurt his ankle while taking a sack against USC, and it is still a big hope from Deion Sanders to lead his team with a healthy QB but a porous O-line to protect him.