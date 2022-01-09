“Every fan has the right to boo my a** out”: Joe Judge goes on an angry rant about the ‘clown show organization’ the Giants were in the 2021-22 NFL season

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge goes on a long, angry rant after 29-3 loss to Bears.

Following the 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, New York Giants coach Joe Judge lost control of himself this week in a media session. The epic rant saw Judge defending his team for 11-minutes. Insisting that his Giants don’t have “fistfights on the sidelines” and aren’t like other “clown show organizations”. Intentionally or unintentionally, Judge also took aim at several other coaches around the league, mainly Ron Rivera.

The Giants (4-12) have now dropped five straight games and six of their last seven. If they put forth another poor performance next Sunday against the WFT, Judge knows what’s waiting for him. They will be playing third-string quarterback Jake Fromm, with both Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon unavailable due to injuries.

Joe Judge on another lost season for the Giants.

After being asked why fans should have faith that he can right the ship, Judge said :

This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines. This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, OK? We’re talking about the foundation built. The toughest thing to change in the team, the toughest team to change in the club is the way people think. You understand that? That’s the toughest thing. You can get new players, you can have them in your damn locker room all you want. You have to change how people think, change how they f—king — pardon my language — believe in what you’re doing. They have to trust the process. And that’s a lot easier said than done when they’re looking up right now. One game left and the most games they’ll win is five this season, OK? But I guarantee you this: Those men are going to walk in on Wednesday and be ready to roll. We’re going to practice hard on Wednesday, we’re going to practice hard on Thursday, we’re going to practice hard on Friday, OK? We’re going to play for each other on the field next week.

He further said, “Every fan has a right to boo my a** out of the stadium. Got that? That don’t bother me. I don’t want it. I don’t think anyone wants to get booed. But the reality of it, that’s all right. … The fans are every bit right to ask what you’re asking.”

Judge implied that since taking over the franchise in 2020 he and his staff have set up the foundation and culture for success despite the team’s on field results (10-22).

The Giants wrap up their miserable 2021 season with a matchup against Washington next Sunday. In what likely marks the end of Dave Gettleman’s four-year tenure as Giants general manager there is a chance it will also mark the end of Joe Judge’s two-year tenure as head coach, although indications have been that the Giants seem likely to give Judge a third season.

