Jameis Winston Gets Honest About His ‘Rivalry’ With Marcus Mariota: “We Never Worked Out Together”

Since Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota entered the NFL as the top two picks in the 2015 Draft, the media has relentlessly fueled comparisons between the quarterbacks. From head-to-head matchups and contrasting play styles to their battles for long-term starting roles, their careers have remained intertwined in the public eye. However, one quarterback’s perspective offers more to the story.

Initially, Winston himself bought into the competitive narrative that the media portrayed, especially during the NFL Combine. While the two would show up at the same training facility, they never worked out together. This dynamic only heightened the sense of rivalry for the former Bucs QB.

“We were out there at the same place, we would show up, and like, we would never work out together. Like literally, if I was in the building, he was either leaving or he was going to go somewhere else,” Winston recalled on Bussin’ With The Boys.

Due to this mismatch, Winston revealed that he and Mariota never really had any tangible conversation to develop a bond over.

“There was just never that brotherhood you typically see between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, you know what I’m saying? It was more like, ‘You do your thing over there, I’ll do mine over here.’ We were both working, but we weren’t doing it together. So no real conversation took place between us.”

The former Bucs clarified that the duo “never (really) hated each other”. And with time, he had come to realize that Marcus wasn’t actually ducking him. The former Titan was simply minding his business—quite on brand for him.

Winston and Mariota reunited later

While preparing for the 2024 season, Winston decided to pay a visit to Jim Radcliffe, a longtime reputed strength coach, on the advice of his chiropractor, Eric Gorman. It was during his visit to Oregon that Winston accidentally bumped into his “arch-nemesis”.

Hilariously enough, this surprise meetup turned into real bonding time when the duo finally got to work out together — an experience that gave Winston insight into how Mariota perceived the rivalry.

Firstly, Jameis realized that Mariota was a level above him in strength training and practice, which made him thank his stars that Mariota never really made the most of this advantage.

Secondly, his interaction made him realize that the former Titans star had always been focused on his family and personal journey. Winston, meanwhile, was the one fixated on being the best QB in the league and winning the Super Bowl.

While the former Bucs QB chose to focus on being better than the rest, Mariota simply played football for himself and his family. This was an eye-opener for Winston.

“His mentality was already ahead—he was focused on his family, his journey. He wasn’t into all the things I was into. He was thinking, ‘I’ve got my family, I’m about to have this opportunity, and I’m going to focus on that,’” Winston said.

“Meanwhile, I was thinking, ‘I’ve got this opportunity, I’m about to make the most of it. We’re going to win the Super Bowl. I just won the championship—it’s unstoppable.’ And this was the only guy who beat me in my college career, so I was locked in, focused on being better than him,” he added.

It’s funny how meaningless chatter can artificially stir up something that’s not even real. There’s a big lesson for all of us in this story—communication goes a long way compared to relying on third-party gossip.

Had Winston simply extended an olive branch to Mariota at the start of their careers, their history might have been wildly different. Maybe they could’ve even started a podcast today!