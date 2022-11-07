Has Tom Brady Ever Had A Losing Season? Buccaneers NFL Playoff Picture After Massive Win Over Rams

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play at the line against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got back in the win column against the Los Angeles Rams. The team was desperate for a win, and they found a way to get it.

For some reason, the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start this year many thought they’d have. The offense has looked slow and lethargic. Despite adding Julio Jones and Russell Gage, the team seemed to go backward from where they were last year.

The team is 4-5, and they’re still in the playoff hunt because of a relatively weak NFC South division. Brady and the Buccaneers needed something to go right, and they finally got it.

They had lost 3 straight games, 2 of which they were favored to win. They were shockingly shut down against the Carolina Panthers 21-3, lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18, and were too late in a comeback effort against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 27-22.

It took a game-winning drive, some late game drama, but in the end, the Bucs worked it out and got what they wanted: a win.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Tom Brady and losing seasons: Has the quarterback ever had a losing season?

Given that the Buccaneers are 4-5, and that they were almost on the brink of going 3-6, the question inevitably comes up on if the legendary quarterback has ever had a losing season.

The answer is startling, but at the same time, it may not shock you. Brady took over the Patriots starting duties in 2001 when Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury.

That year, when he was completely new to the league and didn’t know much about anything, he went 11-3 as a starter. Granted he had Bill Belichick’s help, and he wasn’t the biggest reason for that run, but still, he managed to put together a very impressive season.

He was even voted for the Pro Bowl that year. Since that 11-3 start to his NFL career, Brady has never finished a season under .500. If he didn’t do it as a first-time starter, he definitely wasn’t going to do it again.

The Buccaneers are under .500 right now, but they play in a weak division, and with Tom Brady around, all they need is one momentum-changing win to turn the season around. Today, they got that.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire