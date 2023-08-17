Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Expresses Disappointment With $2,600,000,000 Revenue Generator Red Lobster, Restaurant Responds

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany loves some good food on a good day because who doesn’t? But it turned out to be a massive disappointment for her when she was told that her favorite dish is no longer available at her local Red Lobster. Brittany took no time in reaching out to the restaurant chain that records an annual revenue of $2,600,000,000, and asked why they had to discontinue the dish.

Patrick Mahomes, just like any other fun-loving husband responded to her tweet immediately with three laughing emojis. However, moments later Red Lobster made sure to calm down their celebrity customer by apologizing and then affirming her with a message which would help her not to worry.

Red Lobster Saves the Day for Brittany Mahomes

It’s clear that Brittany Mahomes gets easily disappointed if her favorite dish is discontinued from the menu. That is exactly what happened when she was unable to find her go-to dish ‘coconut shrimp’ on the Red Lobster menu. She immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tweet, “Red lobster really got rid of their coconut shrimp incase anyone was wondering…”

Patrick Mahomes immediately chimed in on the scene to laugh at Brittany’s misery before Red Lobster could reply to her. Not so long after the tweet, the seafood restaurant chain came in to resolve the situation then and there. “Brittany, we think you’re shrimply the best and we’re sorry you didn’t get your coconut shrimp! It’s still on the menu so don’t worry. Shoot us a DM to coordinate getting your [coconut lobster emojis] fill!” the restaurant responded.

Before Red Lobster’s revelation that the dish was still on the menu, many fans stated that coconut shrimp was one of the best dishes they cooked. One fan wrote, “I only went there for the coconut shrimp. It was outstanding.” It is not yet known whether Brittany ordered her desired dish again but it certainly had an impact on the locals who were craving the same dish after knowing that the dish was in fact on the menu.

“Hey, hey @BrittanyLynne They heard You- and Walla Coconut Shrimp is Back by Demand. Love ya Brittany. Ask & ye shall receive. Life is Good.” another fan wrote.

Red Lobster’s Humble Beginnings

Red Lobster opened its first-ever outlet in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida. Fast forward 55 years and it has spread its wings all around the world with its outlets in more than 13 countries. As of 2019, the restaurant chain had 749 eateries. Furthermore, in 2023 the restaurant chain even recorded a total of $2,600,000,000 in revenue.

Additionally, with the kind of initiative shown by Red Lobster in Brittany Mahomes’ case, it is clear that the restaurant takes its customer service seriously and doesn’t shy away from showing care towards their customers.