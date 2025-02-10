Patrick Mahomes Makes an Honest Admission to Tom Brady Before the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl

Another incredible NFL season is coming to an end, and a familiar face could once again emerge victorious. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face the Eagles in a rematch as he looks to capture his fourth Lombardi Trophy before turning 30.

Advertisement

For comparison, Tom Brady was 37, Joe Montana was 33, and Terry Bradshaw was 31 when they won their fourth title. As Mahomes prepares to take the field in New Orleans, he sat down for a candid conversation with TB12.

Mahomes now has a greater appreciation for what Brady and the Patriots accomplished during their dynasty years, despite all the criticism they faced for constantly winning.

The Chiefs now find themselves in a similar position, becoming the NFL’s new villains—but that challenge has only brought the team closer. They believe they can win under any circumstances, no matter the situation.

However, Patrick candidly admitted that their confidence in outplaying any team comes from knowing they don’t have to face guys like Brady anymore.

“We are gonna get it done no matter what the situation is. We have been in so many of these different situations. That’s our edge. We do not panic when stuff doesn’t go our way. We just know that we can make it right next play in some of these big games because we don’t have to play guys like you anymore.”

TB12 appreciated Mahomes’ honesty, noting that while he had beaten Patrick in big games, Mahomes had also handed him a few losses. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went on to praise Mahomes’ throwing ability, admitting he envied how effortlessly Patrick could sling the ball.

“You did fine against me. I may have gotten you a couple of times but you got me plenty. I was always on the sideline going like damn wish I could throw the ball like that just seeing you drop the ball down and spin that ball out there.”

Brady was the last QB to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. His Tampa side comprehensively defeated Kansas City 31-9, with TB12 throwing for 200 yards and 3 TDs while Patrick threw two interceptions. He is also one of the only QBs to defeat them in the AFC Championship game besides Joe Burrow.

The two-time MVP and his team have come a long way since that defeat in Tampa as they look to become the first team in NFL history to do the three-peat—something even the 7-time Super Bowl winner never did during his two dynasties.

What does Brady think about the Chiefs and Mahomes doing the three-peat?

Contrary to what many fans believe, Brady is actually rooting for Mahomes to win his fourth Lombardi Trophy before turning 30. Why? Because he respects the work Patrick puts in and understands the relentless effort it takes to achieve greatness.

Having been in that position himself, Brady knows just how difficult it is to sustain success and would love to see Mahomes and the Chiefs accomplish the impossible—a three-peat.

“There is nobody that would be happier than me because I appreciate how hard it is to do and to win four times before the age of 30.”

And if Mahomes pulls it off, how would he describe the moment and the feeling that comes with it? The Chiefs quarterback has a simple answer: “greatness.”

However, the Chiefs and their star QB are a long way from that target as nothing has gone as per the script for them in New Orleans. They trail the Eagles 24-0 with Mahomes throwing for a measly 33 yards and two picks. This is turning out to be like the Tampa final. Can he turn things around in the second half?