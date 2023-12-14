Snoop Dogg Takes Pride in CJ Stroud’s Success, Who Once Played in His Youth League as a Kid: “He’s Always Been a Leader”

CJ Stroud has had one of the best debuts in the NFL, leading his team, the Houston Texans, to great heights. In a heartwarming twist of fate, the rap legend Snoop Dogg found himself beaming with pride for the rookie QB, who holds a special place in his heart.

Advertisement

The rookie QB’s success had impressed Snoop Dogg more, as he was formerly a part of his youth league. In a tweet, Dov Kleiman posted a clip by Snoop Dogg, who chose to put his admiration for Stroud into words. During his chat on ‘Inside the NFL’, Calvin poured his heart out for Stroud and dubbed him an ‘underrated leader’.

“CJ has always been a stand-up kind of kid. He’s always been a leader. He’s been underrated,” Snoop said.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1735112807790576099?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Further in the conversation, Calvin mentioned that CJ always had a hunger for learning and self-improvement. He also mentioned other names like Keisean Nixon, Dobbs, Lenoir, and Rawls, who strived after transitioning from his youth league.

CJ Stroud’s Journey From ‘Underdog’ to ‘Wonderdog’

The Texans QB hails from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and displayed exceptional athletic talent as a child. One crucial moment in Stroud’s youth saw him transition from the Alta Loma Warriors to Snoop Dogg’s youth football league. Snoop didn’t shy away before showering praise on the rookie QB and adding that Stroud has been able to move beyond his ‘underdog’ phase. He also admired the young QB’s faith in God and the unwavering support of his parents.

“I love the fact that he’s always been the underdog that turned into the wonderdog. You know what I’m saying, because he puts in the work ethic,” Snoop said. “He’s a strong believer in god. He’s got great parents and he’s just a great listener.”

CJ Stroud spent some time with the Pomona Steelers, being coached by Priest Brooks. A turning point occurred when his father was incarcerated, which led him to strive harder. He transitioned to Ohio State, continuing his dedication to the game. His time at the Elite 11 QB Camp led him to mentor Jerrod Johnson, who is now an NFL assistant for the Houston Texans.

Advertisement

CJ’s journey from Snoop Dogg’s youth league to NFL stardom speaks volumes about his character and determination. His remarkable numbers, with 3,631 yards (2nd in the NFL) and 20 TDs, have earned him a coveted spot in his rookie year itself. He has also made quite the reputation as a strong MVP contender, which is no less of an achievement for a rookie quarterback. The Texans QB is indeed a talent whose story has just begun in the national league.