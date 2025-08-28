“She’s Following the Blueprint Immaculately”: NFL Fans Still Can’t Get Over Trolling Travis Hunter’s Wife Leanna Lenee After Baby Announcement

Jacksonville Jaguars’ two-way star, Travis Hunter, and his now-wife, Leanna Lenee, have faced relentless scrutiny ever since their relationship went public. From accusations of her being unsupportive during his Heisman ceremony, to viral clips linking her to an ex’s music video, and even stories suggesting she dated Hunter while he was still in a relationship, every controversy has led fans to question Lenee’s intentions.

When the external noise reached a boiling point in late 2024, both Travis Hunter and Lenee briefly deactivated their social media accounts. Yes, it went that far. However, even that didn’t stop the trolling, as people’s thoughts on the relationship neither changed nor evolved.

The couple, however, grew in strength during this tumultuous period, and by May 2025, they had gone ahead with their marriage. But right after, another controversy erupted when reports revealed there was no prenup in place, a detail that critics immediately seized on.

For Hunter’s skeptics, this seemed confirmation of what they’d long suspected: a so-called ‘gold digger’s’ playbook. In their eyes, walking down the aisle without legal safeguards made the NFL rookie, fresh off signing his four-year, $46.6 million contract with Jacksonville, financially vulnerable.

And unfortunately, this narrative among fans has only gained momentum with the couple’s latest chapter. Last night, Hunter and Lenee uploaded a vlog titled “Dear Son…” to their YouTube channel, announcing the arrival of their baby boy.

The video walked fans through their journey, from pregnancy tests to ultrasound scans to hospital clips, capped off with the sound of their newborn crying. “Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad,” the video’s description read.

Travis Hunter is officially a dad Congrats to the Hunters ❤️ (via Travis Hunter/YT) pic.twitter.com/0tnuzJBMXe — Overtime (@overtime) August 28, 2025

But while a lot of people saw a happy moment, the haters saw it as part of a plan. To them, the baby announcement wasn’t just a heartwarming chapter. It was ammunition.

Having a child, they argued, only strengthens alimony leverage in the event of divorce, something Hunter’s critics have constantly speculated about, despite no evidence of trouble in paradise.

A proof of this can be seen from one of the most liked comments from the couple’s baby announcement post, which said, “She’s following the blueprint immaculately.”

Another said, “I have never ever seen a schemer like this, she like the MJ of Baby trapping. She averaging 37, 8 and 10 on his a** and he doesn’t even know who to guard in the 3rd quarter.” A third added: “Yea them child support payments gone be crazy!”

Thankfully, not everyone online jumped to conclusions. Some people actually brought a bit of nuance to the viral drama. “I’m happy for him! Let’s hope he’s in the 25% that don’t get divorced. There are enough of us who were done dirty. Wish them the best ya’ll!” penned an X user.

The irony is hard to miss. While haters frame each milestone as proof of ulterior motives, the couple themselves have remained united. Travis Hunter has defended Lenee publicly, pushing back on harassment and reminding fans that she has “been loyal” and that the online trolling has taken a visible toll on her well-being.

Still, the internet rarely lets go once it finds a narrative.

And the worst byproduct of this stubbornness is the fact that even a newborn’s arrival, typically a reset point for any young couple, is being folded into the same storyline that has chased Lenee from the very beginning. At this point, the couple is being judged less for what it is and more for what fans insist it means.