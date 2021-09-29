“Gisele Bündchen Is Very Much A Hippie”: Tom Brady Insists That His Wife Takes a Nonchalant Approach to Fashion Compared to Him

When you hear the name ‘Tom Brady’, you probably think of the guy who seems to win the Super Bowl every year. But soon, the Buccaneers QB hopes to put his stamp on a totally different industry.

In the last 20 years or so, there has been a pivotal movement of athletes getting involved with business ventures post-retirement.

Take Shaquille O’Neal, for example. The NBA Hall-Of-Famer has become well known for his lucrative investing success in all types of industries while still earning a healthy income from his appearances as a broadcaster on “Inside the NBA”.

Another great case study is baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, whose business prowess earned him a spot on Shark Tank and recently led to him buying a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The list is long and growing, and Tom Brady hopes that he’s up next. The Bucs QB is 44 years old and although he looks sharp as ever on the gridiron, retirement is only around the corner.

Of course, this means Brady has started looking into ways to support himself after he hangs up the cleats. He’s been vocal about his cryptocurrency investments, he owns the TB12 brand, and has been involved with Autograph.io with other celebrities.

Yesterday, he announced the next venture in his growing portfolio: his own clothing brand called “Brady”.

Run the game, don’t let the game run you. BRADY – my next generation apparel brand is coming soon. Sign up now for updates: https://t.co/AmfwWVS1le. @bradybrand pic.twitter.com/9skoQpyYid — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 28, 2021

In an interview with WSJ, ahead of the release of their Men’s Fall Fashion issue which Brady will be on the cover of, the Bucs QB explained one of the reasons why he started this brand.

“I feel like I’m living two lives. My football life and then my post-football life.”

Tom Brady Says Gisele Bündchen is “Very Much A Hippie”

During the interview, Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen revealed who the real fashion fanatic in the family was. And if you’re thinking that the ultra-wealthy Brazilian supermodel is the answer, you’re mistaken.

“He loves clothes way more than I do,” Bündchen said about her husband. “He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.”

Brady also had an interesting piece of praise for his wife. “She’s obviously got incredible taste,” he said. “In the end, I think she’s very much a hippie. She’d just prefer to wear, like, a simple little dress in 80-degree weather and, you know, just chill out.”

