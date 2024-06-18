Fans Left In Disbelief After Resurfaced Video Shows Travis Kelce’s Mother Donna Being Taller Than Taylor Swift

The Kelce’s have become America’s most talked football family. While Jason and Travis were already successful and popular among football fans, the latter’s relationship with Taylor Swift has put the entire family into the limelight. Naturally, Swifties have taken an interest in every little detail about them, including the family’s matriarch Donna Kelce’s height, which as per them is the same as Tay-Tay.

A Swifte account on X(formerly Twitter) posted an old clip from the Chief’s recent Super Bowl victory in which Donna and Taylor were seen walking hand in hand. Granted the”Blank Space” singer was wearing heels, but Travis’s mother and his girlfriend appear to have the same height.

wait hold on. HOW TALL IS DONNA??????? pic.twitter.com/C75207cIWI — everslay⸆⸉ lost crazier (@everslay13) June 15, 2024

Tay-Tay stands at 1.8 m or 5ft 10 inches, which makes her taller than the average American female. Donna appears to be the same height as Swift in the video. However, removing heels from the equation makes her taller than the 13-time Grammy winner. This is not surprising because Travis and Jason are taller than 6 feet.

Travis is listed as 6 feet 5 inches while Jason is 6 feet 3 inches. The Kelces appear to be genetically blessed, as even Kylie Kelce also appears to be as taller than Taylor.

Is Kylie Kelce Taller Than Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is a tall drink of glass. She is taller than the average American female yet she appears to blend in well with the Kelce family. Kelce’s are tall people and standing among them, Tay-Tay doesn’t stand out as anything special. As per Pinkvilla, even Kylie, originally a McDevitt, stands at 5 feet 11 inches making her taller than the 13-time Grammy winner.

Kylie was a former athlete, having played field hockey in both high school and college, which justifies her height. On the other hand, Travis’ father Ed Kelce’s height remains a mystery but if you see clips and snaps of Taylor and him standing together, you can see Papa Kelce is taller than Tay-Tay.

Yes Ed Kelce is featured on a Taylor Swift Song pic.twitter.com/MNxiIyHMtX — Jack (Travis’s Version) I Saw Taylor (@JackTomo7139) April 19, 2024

So the only people shorter than Swift in the Kelce family are Jason’s three daughters. Moreover, given how tall both Taylor and Travis are, it is hard not to imagine how tall their kids will be if they ever reach that stage in their relationship.