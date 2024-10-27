Anthony Richardson Injury: ESPN Analyst Slams Colts QB for Abandoning Ship for No Solid Reason

Anthony Richardson has likely done something no other quarterback has done in the history of the NFL, and not in a good way. The 22-year-old Indianapolis Colts quarterback was supposed to be the team’s lifeline against the Texans this weekend, yet his biggest moment came when he walked off the field out of exhaustion, rightly angering fans and analysts alike.

Richardson performed much more smoothly in the second half than in the first. His passes were significantly improved. Later, he was seen trying to evade two Texans defenders, one of whom successfully brought him down on the turf, and it didn’t really look like a botched hit. He then walked off the field, with Joe Flacco stepping in for him.

Eventually, Richardson returned to the field but not before facing criticism for his walk-off, which apparently wasn’t due to an injury but because he was out of breath. Former Colts player Pat McAfee’s stern reaction to this stood out the most.

Taking to X, the former NFL punter wrote:

“I had never seen an NFL QB tap out while still being healthy until watching Anthony Richardson.. The QB is your franchise. The message it sends is loud and influential.”

The official verdict on Richardson’s situation wasn’t disclosed, but it seems the QB was just “shaken up” and needed a few minutes to breathe as he tapped his helmet while exiting the field.

However, fans have come together in a frenzy to allege that the QB is not a good fit for the Colts. The Colts currently have a 4-3 record, and with such issues surrounding their lead quarterback, the majority believe that their dreams of a playoff spot are in shambles.

This X user, for instance, remarked that Richardson should try his hand at wide receiver or tight end, as quarterbacking clearly isn’t his strong suit.

Others with similar sentiments wrote:

Richardson has been under immense pressure anyway since he missed most of his rookie season due to a concussion and a shoulder injury, marking the 2024 season to be a crucial one for him to perform in. Alas! He has let the fans down once again, and even though he left the game for a brief moment, the seed of doubt about his health has been planted. It will be interesting to see whether the Colts choose Flacco as the starter starting next week.

The Colts ended up losing to the Texans by a 23-20 close score, which now brings their record to 4-4, making it difficult for them to crawl their way to a playoff spot this season.