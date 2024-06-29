Anthony Richardson’s Viral Reverse Dunk Impresses Pat McAfee Show Analyst: “Is This LeBron in the NBA?”

Anthony Richardson‘s NFL highlight reel is bound to grow with the start of the 2024 season. But for now, he mesmerized football fans by completing a reverse dunk that ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ co-host A.J. Hawk said was reminiscent of Dominique Wilkins’ thunderous slams. Richardson executed the impressive dunk effortlessly while wearing a long-sleeved top.

Advertisement

Anthony Richardson is an ATHLETE Put him in the dunk content (via @djackson_legacy) pic.twitter.com/eAl9oOBaTH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 28, 2024

The video went viral, and it’s even more impressive thinking that Richardson came off a season-ending injury that required surgery. But as the clip played in the background, one of McAfee’s analysts commented:

“Is this LeBron in the NBA?”

Richardson and James have comparable physical attributes. While the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is five inches taller, their weights are just six pounds apart. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback has a listed weight of 244 pounds, while the Los Angeles Lakers forward is at 250.

There’s no denying that Anthony Richardson has the physical attributes required for the job. McAfee described him as “jacked and ripped” despite the QB playing his last football game eight months ago.

The former Colts punter also recalled that while the former Florida Gator keeps his body in shape, he doesn’t engage in a diet plan or any routine scientists claim will help athletes boost their performance.

As Richardson enters year two of his NFL career, staying healthy will be his priority. Their fate last season would have been different if he stayed injury-free, given what he manifested in his first four NFL games.

Anthony Richardson Gives it All on the Football Field

Richardson’s health is directly related to the Colts’ future success. Therefore, he must avoid harm’s way and make better in-game decisions. But when it comes to grinding out extra yards or fighting for first downs, he is not afraid to put his body on the line and suffer unfortunate consequences.

“So, Anthony Richardson, not only is he incredibly jacked and young and we really didn’t get to see a lot of them. But when he was playing, he’s electrifying. He’s still just a ‘dog,’ too. Not just the flick of the wrist but also going out and doing that dunk right there. He’s an athlete. He’s a baller. He doesn’t get scared to get hurt. He’s not scared to get injured, and he’s spinning it.”

Despite his brief rookie season experience, Richardson should know better that his teammates depend on him. While there will be times when he won’t play 100 percent, he cannot afford the same injury that nullified his ability to throw footballs.

Anthony Richardson suffered the season-ending A/C joint sprain on his throwing shoulder during their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans on October 8. The Colts placed him on injured reserve the following day, and he underwent a successful surgery on October 24.

In addition to that injury, he also missed the Colts’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens because of the concussion he suffered the previous week versus the Houston Texans.

While it’s early to tag him as an injury-prone player, the highlights Richardson shares online give Colts fans hope that he’s their guy at quarterback.