Antonio Brown, Who Wanted to Buy $4.5 Billion Denver Broncos With Kanye West, Had Once Called the Controversial Rapper a ‘Creative Genius’

Antonio Brown showered praise on his good friend and globally renowned artist Kanye West. The former WR called ‘Ye’ a creative genius.

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not only famous for his controversies and impulsive behavior but also for his business skills and friendship with other celebrities.

We’re talking about Kanye West, a globally renowned musician and successful businessman who appears to be one of Antonio Brown’s closest friends.

The two stars have collaborated for music and have been business partners in the past. Once, during a SiriusXM podcast, Antonio had famously called West a creative genius.

Kanye and Brown have a venture together, they have created a highly creative space named Donda. The President of the company is Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown has high hopes for Donda Sports

On the podcast, Brown discussed his meeting with the Yeezy owner. Brown stated that he and Kanye are living the dream and working to empower the next generation of superheroes.

They have created an environment where there are no creative restrictions. Their Donda Sports is an aesthetically pleasing space where people can come and be themselves.

Brown expressed his willingness to keep things going by noting that they want to develop this field even further. He continued by saying that being around Ye gives him energy. “Ye is vibrant and gives his job his all.”

According to Brown, the two met “randomly” at a restaurant and quickly bonded over a lack of “fashion lines for athletes.” Brown seemed determined to provide athletes with fashionable and comfortable options.

Antonio Brown officially joins Kanye West's Donda Sports, whose mission is to provide holistic and wellness support to athletes.

“We’re just really excited about the Donda Sports brand and making this a competitive sports brand for the athletes,” he said. “With a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general, I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes.”

Earlier this year, the controversial WR had claimed that he and West are extremely serious about buying the Denver Broncos but that aspiration remained unfulfilled.

It will be interesting to see how much success the clothing venture achieves from now on especially when both, Ye and Antonio have mastered the art of creating controversies. While Brown was recently kicked out of a hotel for exposing himself in a pool, Ye called ‘Black Lives Matter’ a scam for which he is facing immense backlash.

