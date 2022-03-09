“Antonio Brown and Kanye West are extremely serious about buying the Denver Broncos”: Former Buccaneers WR and hip hop icon could buy Peyton Manning’s former team

Antonio Brown and Kanye West could be looking to strengthen their friendship further by potentially buying an NFL team: the Denver Broncos.

The two have been spending a lot of time together ever since Brown had his outburst against the New York Jets, repeatedly being pictured together and hanging out.

Kanye even reportedly wanted to have Antonio Brown join him in the studio, but that never came to fruition unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately for all of us).

Kanye is in the news for his own reasons lately, and they aren’t exactly good reasons. Kanye has been making threats towards Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, showing his unhappiness with the divorce the two went through recently. The two had separated in 2021, and Kim Kardashian was just legally announced single. Kanye’s new album Donda 2 is all about that.

Exclusive clip from THE PIVOT podcast on Antonio Brown telling Jerry Jones to hit him up https://t.co/HzroqrxyVI pic.twitter.com/8MVgkxORER — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) March 8, 2022

Kanye West and Antonio Brown may be purchasing the Denver Broncos

Reportedly, Kanye and Antonio Brown have some new business to carry out in the NFL. No, it isn’t Brown making a comeback or him suing the Buccaneers or Bruce Arians (wouldn’t put it past him honestly), but instead, they could be looking to purchase the Denver Broncos.

JUST IN: Kanye West & Antonio Brown are ‘extremely serious’ about purchasing the Denver Broncos‼️🏈 pic.twitter.com/CMUe3Fs2vw — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 8, 2022

It’s extremely bizarre to think about, especially since Brown still wants to play in the NFL, and being the owner of a team could get in the way of that.

However, it could also be his way of announcing that he’s back in the league for good, just not in the way people may have imagined. Of course, the Broncos are going to be a hard buy. In 2021, Forbes valued the team at $3.75 billion dollars, which is a lot of cash.

The Broncos could be an interesting venture, however. They almost certainly had a good roster the past couple years, minus the quarterback position, and just today, they traded for former Super Bowl champ and Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. The Broncos could make some noise in the AFC this year as they finally have what they believe to be the missing piece for their team.

Kanye and Antonio Brown co-owning the Broncos in Russell Wilson’s inaugural year would be extremely interesting and definitely would make for some very intriguing storylines. This is definitely a story to follow, and we’ll have to see what comes of it, but it’s definitely something very strange to think over.

