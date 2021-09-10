“Antonio Brown, Boomin’ University”: Bucs Wide Receiver Puts The NFL On Notice After 47 Yard Touchdown From Tom Brady And Hilarious Introduction In NFL Week 1

Antonio Brown is on a mission this year, and he is out to prove himself from week one. His hilarious introduction for himself set the tone for the game.

Brown and the Buccaneers offense have been having an incredible game so far. They lead the Cowboys 21-16, and their offense has been clicking so far with Brady and Brown connecting on several big passes.

Antonio Brown cooked him 🥵 pic.twitter.com/TgY5ObDeKZ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 10, 2021

After a strong season coming off his suspension, Brown could definitely be back in the conversation for being one of the best receivers in the game, considering his dominance throughout the 2010s.

Tom Brady Connects With Antonio Brown For 47 Yard Touchdown Who Has A Hilarious Introduction For Himself In NFL Week 1

Brown has been having himself a game through the first half. He leads all receivers currently with 118 yards off four catches. Brown looks comfortable running his routes, and his deep threat ability has really opened up the game.

His last touchdown was on a beautiful fly route down the sideline:

His introduction onf Sunday Night football may have brought up his big game. Brown likes to go by the handle ‘Metro Boomin’, and so when he introduced himself, he said he was from ‘Boomin University.’

The Cowboys will now try to answer back as Tampa Bay continues to strike time and time again. A week one upset against the defending Super Bowl Champions would be a huge confidence boost for the team as they look to recover from a diastrous year. For right now, Brown is saying that that won’t happen.

