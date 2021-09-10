“That Drive, Tom Brady Sharp Sharp!!”: LeBron James Is Riled Up After Chris Godwin Hauls In Touchdown Pass Vs. Cowboys In NFL Week 1

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are out to defend their Super Bowl title, and they started out with an electric drive that caught LeBron James’ attention.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys are kicking off the 2021-22 NFL season, and while the game started out with a couple of three and outs on both sides, the offense and scoring quickly picked up.

The Buccaneers currently lead the Cowboys 14-7 midway through the second quarter. Dak Prescott and Tom Brady have come out firing, and this game could be a shootout soon.

Tom Brady: Still good it seems pic.twitter.com/KlO6bw7g7D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2021

That score came off an impressive drive, with a lot of great passes from Brady. LeBron James couldn’t help but notice and had some praise for the Buccaneers quarterback.

Also Read: “Tom Brady, there is no way you remember that play like that!’ When the NFL GOAT baffled Bill O’ Brien with his superhuman memory

LeBron James Reacts To Tom Brady Delivering Dimes Against Cowboys Defense

The Buccaneers first drive didn’t look impressive at all, but they came back strong on their second posession. After a five yard run by Ronald Jones, Brady took over the drive.

He hit Mike Evans for a 10 yard strike, and then things really took off. He found Rob Gronkowski shortly after for 19 yards, and then hit on consecutive passes to Antonio Brown for 28 yards and 16 yards.

After a short run, Brady hit Chris Godwin twice, with the second pass going for a touchdown. The drive was clinical on all levels, and there was no telling that Brady looked 43 years old.

Antonio Brown cooked him 🥵 pic.twitter.com/TgY5ObDeKZ — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 10, 2021

LeBron James had to give his old friend a shoutout.

That drive!! Brady sharp sharp!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2021

The Buccaneers can go up strong in this game if their defense makes a stand, but so far, this looks like an offensive shootout with a lot of points set to come.

Also Read: “Andy Dalton looking fresh”: NFL fans have hilarious reactions to Ed Sheeran performing live ahead of Bucs vs Cowboys season opener