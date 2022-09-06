Antonio Brown scandal paved the way for model Ava Louise to earn over $62,000 in 3 days

Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown allegedly invited model Ava Louise into his hotel room. The scandal allowed Ava to gain massive popularity.

Antonio Brown is one of the most controversial figures in the world of the NFL. The globally renowned wide receiver earned heaps of praise for his performances when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First roped into the side by the Steelers in 2010, Brown went on to break several records in his 8-year long stint with them. In Antonio’s first season only, the Steelers made their way to the Super Bowl but ended up on the losing side.

However, Antonio’s relationship with the Steelers and especially Ben Roethlisberger turned sour after a few years. Antonio is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing exactly what he feels about someone or something.

It was clear that Brown wanted a trade and he eventually went to the Oakland Raiders where things never really panned out. He then went to the Patriots the same year.

Antonio Brown allegedly snuck model Ava Louise in his hotel room

In 2020, Brown was roped in by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There also, Antonio kept getting involved in controversies. Who can forget his shirtless parade during the Bucs vs Jets game earlier this year.

Moreover, another Antonio Brown scandal that made the headlines at the same time involved renowned model Ava Louise. Ava didn’t hold anything back while telling the world what exactly happened between her and Brown.

“There’s a big sign that it’s the Bucs floor, saying Tom Brady is on the second floor and where they go for training and stuff like that. So I look and there’s a security guard sitting there at a desk,” Ava had said during an appearance on WFAN Sports Radio.

“I’m on the phone with him like ‘be right there,’ just walk past the security guard. The security guard just looks up at me and sees me go into the room, and that was that,” she said.

Post that, Ava spilled more intimate details about what happened between her and Brown that night. Without a doubt, it was a massive scandal. However, for Ava, things didn’t end badly.

Her popularity kept on growing after the incident. In fact, she shared a screenshot on her Instagram handle claiming that she has earned over $62,000 in just three days since the Antonio Brown scandal gained public attention.

As far as Brown’s career is concerned, he has expressed on several occasions that he wants to make it big again in the NFL. However, given his history, it is highly unlikely that a franchise will go after him.

