Antonio Brown’s Close Friend Was “Really Mad” When the WR Ran Around MetLife Half N*ked

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a close bond during their time together in Tampa Bay. Now, two years after Brown’s departure from the team, White, who is now with the Eagles, spoke highly of AB’s generosity in an interview on the Pivot Podcast.

White mentioned how Brown was always ready to help out the younger players, whether it was with “knowledge” or “the shirt off his back.” “He always brought the younger guys up,” the linebacker said.

However, White witnessed a side of Brown he never expected during the infamous incident at MetLife Stadium. The star WR abruptly exited the game and caused a scene by removing his jersey and pads.

When asked how the star linebacker felt at that moment, White replied, “Man, I was kind of mad, you know. Because me and AB were real close.”

Devin then recalled the details of the highly anticipated game against the New York Jets on January 2, 2022, and how he was seated next to AB on the plane before the game. However, neither he nor anyone else suspected that AB would end up behaving erratically.

Next, shifting to the field scene, Devin recounted how HC Jim Caldwell asked him to check on Antonio, noting his agitation. However, White was confused, as he was focused on getting onto the field.

White did mention that he wanted to step in and get involved, but things quickly spiraled out of control, leading to AB’s very public breakdown.

Notably, the MetLife Stadium outburst by Antonio Brown is a significant drama in NFL history. The incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread backlash from fans.

Tampa Bay eventually had to terminate his contract, effectively ending AB’s NFL career as we know it. Since then, the former wideout has pulled off questionable stunts, with only a few people still backing him.

Shifting focus to Devin White, this isn’t the time the linebacker has praised his former teammate.

AB and media scrutiny pushed Devin White to excel

After winning the Super Bowl in 2021, White shared in an interview on 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge that the media criticism, along with the influence of his then-teammates Tom Brady and Antonio Brown, played a significant role in boosting his performance throughout the season.

Firstly, White, who debuted in 2019, mentioned that he was “still getting counted out, despite having great numbers” and how these taunts motivated him to improve his coverage abilities, which resulted in increased pass breakups and interceptions.

After which, White praised TB12 and especially Brown, saying, “Man, you watch Tom Brady and Antonio Brown… A.B. is one of the hardest practicing people I’ve ever seen.” He further said:

“Me and him are real good friends. So that just kind of boosted me up even more. Like, ‘OK, like this is where you make yourself at out here on this practice field. And the game’s going to really be easy ’cause you done put in the work at 100 miles per hour, so when you get in the game you’re going to go 150 [mph] but you’re going to do it the right way.”

Notably, during the Super Bowl game against the Kansas City Chiefs, White recorded 12 tackles, two of which were for a loss, and clinched the game with an interception in the end zone off a pass from Patrick Mahomes. This play led the Buccaneers to win the big game after 18 years and gave the linebacker his first NFL championship title.

Having said that, two seasons after AB was fired from Tampa Bay, Devin opted to seek a trade following failed negotiations for a contract extension. Finally, in March 2024, it was announced that the Philadelphia Eagles had signed White to a one-year deal of $4 million.