Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Curry, and Diddy tried to buy a $2.2 billion NFL franchise with less than half in their bank accounts

Colin Kaepernick wasn’t out of the league then, but he tried to buy a franchise with Stephen Curry and Diddy in 2017.

Kaepernick is famously known for his 2016 protest against police brutality and persecution of minorities in the US. He famously took a knee during the national anthem of a game, and that sparked a wave of controversy.

People argued both for and against Kaepernick’s actions. On one hand, what he was doing was justified. He wasn’t harming anyone, and he was trying to raise awareness about a very pressing issue.

On the other side people claimed Kaep was disrespectful and being ignorant to the years of service people put towards defending the flag.

Whether it was because of his protest or not, Kaepernick never really found a job in the NFL again, to this day. He’s had numerous tryouts, but nothing has progressed further than that.

Les Raiders vont tester Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/obGtIb9vBl — salim chaouche (@salimchaouche20) July 6, 2022

Also Read: “I Was a Little Thing Called Intoxicated”: Tom Brady had Kevin Hart drunk out of his mind after shockingly losing Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles

Colin Kaepernick, Stephen Curry, and Diddy tried buying the Carolina Panthers

In 2017, Kaepernick made another bold bid within the NFL world. The Carolina Panthers had gone up for sale, and the former 49ers quarterback was seriously interested in purchasing them.

There was a slight problem, however. Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson listed the team for $2.2 billion, and Kaepernick was only worth $20 million.

So, Kaepernick teamed up with Diddy and Stephen Curry to try and make a sales pitch for the team. However, that trio was still not nearly enough to buy the team.

Curry is the highest paid NBA player currently, but he’s nowhere close to being a billionaire either. Hip hop star Diddy was worth $820 million at the time, and he hoped that with the two athletes, he’d have amassed enough money.

Diddy wanted Carolina to have a black owner, and that’s why he made a hard push to acquire the franchise. In the end, he just simply didn’t have the money.

Kaepernick also wanted to try and make a push to be the Panthers starting quarterback with his effort to buy the team. However, he failed on that front too. It was a valiant effort by the three but ultimately unsuccessful.

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers is to the NFL what LeBron James is to the NBA”: Michael Smith detailed how the Packers QB’s greatness mimics Lakers star when it comes to longevity and dominance