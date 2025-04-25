Are Mason Graham and Carson Graham Brothers? All About the Browns DT’s Family

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham with his parents Allen Graham and Kimberly Graham on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Browns held the No. 2 overall pick for most of the pre-draft process, and many expected them to take one of the two generational talents available—Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. But in a surprise move, Cleveland chose to trade the pick to the Jaguars, who selected Hunter. The Browns moved down to No. 5 and used that selection to grab Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Advertisement

Graham comes highly recommended—his former coach Jim Harbaugh once called him a “gift from the gods.” But what else do we know about Mason and his family? For starters, his younger brother Carson Graham might be a name to remember in the coming years.

As per Pro Football Network, Carson, who is still in high school, is already beginning to turn heads just like Mason did when he was named the Los Angeles Times High School Football Player of the Year in 2021. Standing at 6’2” and weighing 230 pounds, Carson plays for the JV football team at Kahuku High School in Kahuku, Hawaii.

He made a strong impression during the junior segment of the Polynesian Bowl events and is already on the radar of college programs. Now that his older brother is a top-five NFL Draft pick, expect even more eyes to turn Carson’s way as he continues his rise as part of the class of 2028.

So, what do we know about Mason Graham’s family? His father, Allen Graham, doesn’t come from an athletic background. A graduate of Azusa Pacific University with a business degree, Allen has built a career as a regional sales manager at Wastequip.

Despite not being rooted in sports, he quickly recognized the athletic potential in his sons and supported their journey. Mason’s mother, Kimberly, prefers to stay out of the spotlight, quietly offering unwavering support from behind the scenes.

Mason was a multi-sport athlete growing up, dabbling in soccer, rugby, baseball, and basketball. It wasn’t until high school that he found his groove in football and wrestling. At Servite High School in Anaheim, Mason emerged as a dominant force on the mat, becoming a two-time conference champion as a heavyweight wrestler.

At Michigan, Graham blossomed into one of college football’s top defensive linemen. Over three seasons, he appeared in 39 games, racking up 107 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. His 2024 season was his most impressive. He was a unanimous All-American, earned Rose Bowl MVP honors, and was a finalist for both the Outland and Bronko Nagurski Trophies.

Now headed to Cleveland, Graham brings a powerful hand technique and an instinctive ability to disrupt plays. At 6’4″ and 306 pounds, he’s the ideal addition to the Browns’ interior defensive line.

His presence should help free up Myles Garrett by drawing attention inside, or he’ll simply win his own one-on-one matchups and create havoc from the interior. Either way, Cleveland is getting a disruptive force in the trenches.