Which NFL Team Has Most Super Bowl Losses?

January 29, 2022: Multiple sources report that seven time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady, will announce his retirement from the NFL, American Football Herren, USA /CSM..November 23, 2014 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S.- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) enters the huddle during the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Lions 34-9. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20220129_zaf_c04_258 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

As the Super Bowl fever marks its end tonight, the 49ers are going home empty-handed. Such is the cruel nature of the game. A loss in the finals is perhaps the most heartbreaking thing a team can ever go through. Over the years, unfortunately, some teams have had the misfortune of losing the Super Bowl very regularly.

Advertisement

In this regard, the New England Patriots historically have been the unluckiest team. However, it also means they’ve made it to the Super Bowl the most amount of times. Despite making it to 11 Super Bowls, Tom Brady’s former side has lost 5 Super Bowls. Despite losing 5, they are the only team to have won 6 rings after losing 5. Tied on second with the most losses are the Denver Broncos who also have lost 5 Super Bowls. Unlike the Patriots, however, the Broncos have only won 3 rings.

The next three on the list are teams who seem to have participated in the Super Bowl to lose. While the Buffalo Bills and the Vikings have a dismal 0-4 record, the Bengals have lost one lesser with a 0-3 record. However, there is one imposter among these three. It’s unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Midgetcoac82271/status/1754947726700380633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Buffalo Bills are the only team in the history of the Super Bowl to have had all their losses in consecutive years. Yes, you read that right. The Bills have lost the Super Bowl consecutively between 1990 and 1993. Despite having the legendary Jim Kelly as Quarterback, the Bills have never crossed the line is truly an astounding fact.

It is for this reason that the Bills are considered the “nearly” team. The last four on the list comprise the Rams, the Dolphins, the Cowboys, and the Eagles with three losses each. Amongst these four, only the Cowboys have a net positive record with 5 wins to their three losses.

The latest entrant to this list however are the San Francisco 49ers who have now lost three Super Bowls. The last time, Patrick Mahomes’ magic sank the San Francisco dream making them lose to the KC Chiefs twice in four years.