Tom Brady Sports Flashy Million Dollar+ Worth Watch at Fontainebleau Opening in Las Vegas

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, the legendary former New England Patriot, graced the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Not just his presence, but his choice of accessory caught everyone’s eye—a strikingly luxurious watch valued between 1.2 and 1.6 million dollars.

Advertisement

Dressed in a suave charcoal gray three-piece suit paired with a polka-dot tie and classic black dress shoes, Brady’s ensemble was elevated by the Patek Philippe Grand Complications watch adorning his wrist. Known as the Sky Moon Tourbillon, ref. 5002J-001, this watch is a masterpiece of horology, originating from the prestigious Star Caliber 2000.

Its 18-karat yellow-gold design, discontinued in 2014, makes it a rare and sought-after piece. The watch’s features are as impressive as its history. It boasts a radiant gold case and a 42.8-mm face with Roman numerals.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1735553719335260652?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The four subsidiary dials displaying the day, month, leap year, and moon phases, along with a retrograde date display in red enamel, make it not just a timepiece but a statement of art.

Peering through the clear, sapphire crystal back of the watch reveals its complex inner workings. It’s adorned with 55 sparkling jewels and ticks away at a speed of 21,600 vibrations per hour. This watch isn’t just about telling time; it’s a wonder of craftsmanship featuring advanced mechanisms like the tourbillon, moon phase indicator, chimes for the minutes, and a calendar that keeps track perpetually. Its 48-hour power reserve and 30-meter water resistance are just the icing on the cake.

Mystery Companion: Tom Brady’s Intriguing Plus-One

Brady’s Instagram story from the party, set to Florida’s “Right Round,” gave off major Hangover movie vibes, adding a playful touch to the glamorous event. The star-studded evening saw Brady in the company of big names and his parents. However, it was his appearance with a mystery woman that sparked intrigue.

Dressed in coordinated black attire, Brady and the woman, whose identity remains unknown, left a lasting impression as they enjoyed the evening and left together around 2:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C02JoRsRboO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, an impressive 737-foot-tall building, took place on Wednesday. This event comes 16 years after the first plans were laid down. It was a glamorous night filled with famous faces, including stars like Keith Urban, Lenny Kravitz, and Kim Kardashian. However, it was Tom Brady, known for his excellent style and remarkable watch, who really captured everyone’s attention.

As Brady steps into his life post-retirement, his flair for living life lavishly is evident. Whether it’s his high-profile companions or his million-dollar watch, Brady’s taste for luxury remains undiminished.