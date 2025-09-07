Are NFL Referees Full-Time Employees?

Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; NFL referees watch a video replay review after a fumble in the first quarter between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Officiating in the NFL is one of the toughest jobs in sports. Every whistle, flag, or no-call can swing the outcome of a game. And when fans feel their team got the short end of the stick, or when it looks like calls consistently favor one side [cough cough, the Chiefs], it’s the referees who take the heat.

Simply put, the pressure is immense, the scrutiny never stops, and yet, despite all that, NFL refs still aren’t full-time employees

Not full-time, but with day jobs

The NFL is the only major US sports league that doesn’t employ full-time referees. Instead, the big league relies on about 120 part-time officials. They work roughly 17 regular-season games, plus possible postseason assignments, while holding other careers outside of football.

This has resulted in a system that has created a unique mix of backgrounds in the field. Legendary referee Ed Hochuli, for instance, worked as a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Gene Steratore, who retired in 2018 after 15 seasons, founded a sanitary supply company. So evidently, far from being year-round professionals, most referees balance their role with entirely different careers.

How much do NFL officials earn per game?

The part-time label can be misleading, though, because the pay is far from modest. According to estimates, NFL referees earn between $205,000 and $250,000 annually. Even entry-level officials often make $100,000–$200,000, while veteran crew chiefs can push above $250,000.

Delving deeper, reports reveal that per-game earnings hover around $5,000 to $13,000, nearly doubling in the playoffs. The Super Bowl, as expected, remains the ultimate payday, as that assignment can net an NFL ref anywhere between $30,000 and $50,000, more than many Americans make in a year.

These figures explain why officiating, even on a part-time basis, remains highly coveted.

How much do college and high school officials make?

Compared to NFL referees, college and high school officials earn significantly less. And the workload is often heavier.

At the FBS level, referees reportedly make $1,500–$3,000 per game, with bowl games paying even more, sometimes $3,500+. FCS referees earn around $800–$1,200, while Division II and III refs make between $200–$800, depending on role.

High school and junior college officials earn far less, often $100–$300 per game.

While it’s true that the per-game rate is lower, the volume of games in a season can allow experienced officials to build solid part-time incomes, especially with playoff assignments.

Why not full-time?

With billions in annual revenue, the NFL could easily afford full-time referees. Experts have argued that year-round training, film study, and centralization would improve consistency. Some even note that doubling referee salaries would cost the league only about $20 million. That’s pocket change compared to the league’s $20 billion+ in yearly revenue.

But the NFL maintains that its part-time system works perfectly. They feel that their officials are already among the best in the world, grading well statistically even under the current structure. Moreover, having other careers brings diversity of perspective, while limiting officiating to part-time reduces burnout from one of the sport’s most stressful roles.

So for now, the debate continues. But as long as referees remain part-time, questions will linger over whether the NFL’s unique model serves the game best. After all, there’s a strong case that full-time refs would only hone, refine their craft.