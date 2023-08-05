5 Years After Signing $3,830,000 Rookie Deal, Cooper Kupp Helped LA Food Bank Provide 680,000 Meals to the Less Fortunate

Cooper Kupp, one of the most prominent wide receivers in the game, has been a massive part of the Los Angeles Rams since his arrival at the biggest stage. Along with helping his unit win games from tough situations, Kupp has never taken a back seat when it comes to helping the ones in need. A shining example of this came to the fore around 5 years after Kupp signed his $3,830,000 rookie deal.

Back in 2022, Copper, his wife Anna, and the LA Rams helped in raising a whopping $170,000 for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The raised amount was enough to provide as many as 680,000 meals to the less fortunate people of the city, as reported by Jourdan Rodriguez of The Athletic.

Cooper Kupp Played a Major Role in Raising $170,000 for the Ones in Need

The seventh edition of the annual ‘Taste of the Rams’ event was organized last year where celebrity chefs volunteered to create some of their most amazing dishes. Cooper Kupp, one of the biggest stars at the event, played a vital role in raising north of $170,000 through the grand event.

The proceedings from the event eventually helped LA Regional Food Bank in providing more than half a million meals to the people of Los Angles. As per LAFoodBank.org, the organization, which started off with its noble deeds in 1973, has thus far provided more than 1.6 billion meals to the less fortunate people of the city.

With the vision of “No One Goes Hungry in Los Angles,” LA Food Bank aim at fighting food insecurity will all their might. As it turns out, the Rams are going to help the organization aid many more people with this year’s “Taste of the Rams” event which is set to take place on Monday, September 11. As one can expect, Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp will grace the event once again this year.

Taste of the Rams 2023 is Expected to Fetch Even More Local Support This Time

This year’s “Taste of the Rams” event is expected to fetch even more support than what it was able to muster last year. With chefs like Susan Feniger, Jackson kalb, Mary Sue and Nelson Overton set to grace the event, fans are hoarding up buy tickets to the SoFi Stadium for September 11.

With Bank of America and Don Lee Farms stepping in as sponsors, and Kupp adding the much needed star power, the event is expected to be a grand success, which in turn means that more meals would be distributed among the ones battling food insecurity. Fans can jump on to LAFoodBank.org to get their passes for the event.