mobile app bar

Hailee Steinfeld’s “Bills’ Three Sons” Jibe Resurfaces as Patriots Create New History Without Tom Brady

Nidhi
Published

follow google news
Hollywood Diva & Josh Allen's Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Shiny Diamond Ring While Addressing Engagement Rumors

With the New England Patriots’ emphatic 42–10 win over the New York Jets, paired with Buffalo’s stunning 13–12 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots clinched the AFC East title. The Bills, once framed as the division’s lone power, were dethroned. Their five-year hold on the crown was snapped.

The team most casually dismissed as one of Buffalo’s “sons” now sits alone at the top. Earlier this season, Hailee Steinfeld, wife of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, brushed off the AFC East with a viral one-liner: “You’ve got the Buffalo Bills… and the Bills’ three sons.” On Sunday, that comment resurfaced in brutal fashion.

The irony couldn’t have been sharper. While the Bills were failing to close out a one-point game in Orchard Park, the Patriots were rewriting their post–Tom Brady identity behind quarterback Drake Maye, who turned MetLife Stadium into a showcase. Maye completed 19 of 21 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns, posting a near-flawless 99.8 QBR, the highest ever recorded.

By the time New England’s division title was secured later in the day, Maye had already been pulled, his work finished early in the third quarter.

“Winning the division is what we’re focused on,” Maye said afterward. That division, the one ruled by the Bills for five years, now belongs to New England. The Patriots hadn’t won the AFC East since 2019, the final chapter of the Brady–Belichick era. Since then, Buffalo had turned the division into its own playground, claiming five straight titles and establishing itself as the unquestioned power.

Steinfeld’s remark wasn’t just trash talk; it reflected a widely held belief. What it failed to account for was the Patriots’ rapid transformation under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel and the emergence of Maye as a legitimate star. Picked apart by injuries and written off after consecutive 4–13 seasons, New England flipped from worst to first in one year, finishing 13–3 and undefeated on the road.

Vrabel, who once helped Buffalo play the role of chaser during New England’s dynasty years, handed Maye the game ball in the locker room and put it plainly: “I’m glad we’ve got No. 10 pulling the trigger.”

As the Patriots eye the AFC’s No. 1 seed in Week 18, the contrast is impossible to ignore. The quote that reduced the AFC East to a one-team show now reads like a snapshot of a past era, not the present reality.

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    x-icon

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

    Share this article