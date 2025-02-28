Can Gisele Bündchen Run Faster Than Tom Brady? When the Supermodel Hilariously Claimed Her Natural Speed is 100 MPH

Tom Brady mastered the art of staying in the pocket and delivering dimes, making him the greatest of all time. Why didn’t he evolve? For one, he was an old-school QB, but also he was one of the slowest QBs to play the game. He was even slower than his ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Bundchen—at least according to her.

Advertisement

Brady may not have the slowest QBs ever but he was pretty slow according to his 40-yard dash time at the Combine. Brady ran his 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds which equates to around 15.5 miles per hour. But still, he wasn’t the slowest offensive player ever. Regis Crawford ran 40 yards in 6.05 seconds, making him the slowest player ever.

As for QBs, it seems the Patriots like their QBs slow. Ryan Mallett posted a 5.37 at the 2011 Combine. If Gisele is to be believed, though, she’s even faster than the fastest man in the NFL right now, Tyreek Hill, who has recorded speeds of over 20mph during games.

Gisele once claimed she runs at the same speed as the Cheetah(the animal, not Tyreek Hill). During an interview with Vogue six years ago, the interviewer asked Gisele to describe herself to people who don’t know her. She described herself as ” Loving, creative, and my natural speed is about 100 miles per hour.”

Gisele claiming her top speed is 100 mph is simply impossible—no human can run that fast. The fastest man alive, eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, reached a peak speed of 27.8 mph during his 100-meter world record sprint in 2009.

Of course, Gisele likely wasn’t being literal. She probably meant that she’s constantly on the move, always busy, and tackling life at full speed. Her days are so fast-paced that it feels like she’s going 100 mph. Still, as a former volleyball player, she’s undoubtedly quicker than most.

If he ran in today’s Combine, Gisele’s ex-husband would likely still be the slowest QB. But would he be faster than he was 25 years ago when he clocked a 5.28-second 40-yard dash? Well, TB12 put that theory to the test last year—and proved he is. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.18 seconds, officially beating his younger self and most likely his ex-wife’s real speed too.