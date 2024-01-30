Nick 'The Boss' Bosa Drops a Stellar One Liner Attacking Senseless Brock Purdy Haters; "Whoever is Talking Sh*t..."

Nick Bosa had a cheeky little response for all the Purdy naysayers out there. After the quarterback led the 49ers to a massive comeback win from a 24-7 deficit to secure a Super Bowl berth, Bosa once again showed his loyalty for his quarterback and hit back at all the haters.

Advertisement

While Purdy ended the game on a high, the first half was abysmal for the 49ers. The QB wasn’t doing anything to prove his doubters wrong, and the #1 seed in the NFC fell into a 24-7 hole with nothing going for them. The second half was a completely different story as the 49ers put up 27 unanswered points fueled by an electric Purdy.

The entire team got behind Purdy as he threw for 267 yards and a touchdown and more importantly ran for a massive 48 yards on 5 carries. Each run seemed to be more backbreaking than the next as the Lions desperately tried to stop the wave of momentum San Francisco was feeding on. In a stellar slam back at the putdown Purdy has been facing all season, Bosa said,

Advertisement

“I don’t pay attention to media much, but whoever is talking sh*t about Brock Purdy…well, what do you have now?”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2sAWVQs2yj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The defensive lineman further sarcastically remarked how Purdy, the “best game manager in the league”, won the 49ers the game. Throughout the year, Purdy has played at an MVP level but critics of his game point to the fact that he has perhaps the most talented offense in the league. However, last night Purdy showed that he’s more than capable of taking over when he needs to. The “game manager” allegations were squashed, and now it’s on to the Super Bowl for San Francisco.

Is Brock Purdy Ready for Mahomes?

Purdy has the full support of his team as they look to take down the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. He will be key if the 49ers want to beat the red-hot Chiefs in the rematch of Super Bowl LIV. While the 49ers QB is ready for whatever challenge comes his way though, Patrick Mahomes is in incredible form right now and Purdy will have to throw everything at him to win.

Purdy spoke to the media after the game, and he had a lot to say about facing Mahomes,

Advertisement

“What a challenge. You’ve got Mahomes, what he does, their team, they’re special. They’re winners. They’ve proven that over however many years he’s been there. For us to go back and play them is going to be sweet, going to be special for all of us… You could just tell the guys that have been here, like, anybody, it would be special for them to play these guys. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

To go against Mahomes on the biggest football stage will be a tall order for Purdy, and he will have to play the best game of his life in Vegas. He can’t afford to have a shaky game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. In the past four years, Mahomes has already made the journey to the SB three times, only falling once to Brady’s Bucs. And he’s already defeated the 49ers in the SB once, so what could stop him from doing it a second time? Can Purdy avenge his team? Will Mr Irrelavant be able to shake that moniker once and for all?

The Super Bowl is set to be an exciting contest between two of the best teams in the league. Super Bowl 58 will be played in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium. It will kick off at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.