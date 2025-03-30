Jackson Mahomes Reacts as Randi Mahomes Credits Patrick Mahomes and Brittany For Her New Home

Despite coming off of a historic loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, the Mahomes family is still managing to find different ways to win in the game of life. Currently in the midst of his 10-year, $450 million rookie contract extension, the pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, has now used a portion of his earnings to gift his mother, Randi, a new home.

In a heartfelt social media post, she made sure to thank each of her children for their contributions towards gifting her a better way of life. With Patrick, Jackson, and her daughter in law, Brittany, all receiving a tag in the post, the youngest of the bunch, Jackson, made sure to let his mother know just how much they appreciate her.

In light of his mother noting that “Home is where the heart is,” Jackson reciprocated that message with a simple yet sincere “love you momma!” Randi’s full message contained the following,

“Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family… and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing. Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I’m so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day. Here’s to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home!”

Fans were also quick to congratulate Randi on her success, believing that the home is a direct result of the hard work that she put into raising each and every member of the next generation of her family. One commentor even highlighted the contributions that she had made towards Mahomes’ NFL career, crediting her for having been a “chauffeur for practices and games” while also being his biggest cheerleader as he chased his footballs dreams.

Despite the new residency being a far cry from the original house in which Mahomes grew up in, the star signal caller’s childhood home still provided a comfortable living environment. Raised in the smalltown of Tyler, Texas, Mahomes never wanted for much on account of his father, Pat, being a pitcher in the MLB.

While his parents may have separated when he was only six years old, the Texas Tech product certainly made the most of his childhood. The current location of Randi’s newfound humble abode remains unclear at this point in time, but it is speculated that the move will put her in closer proximity to both of her sons.

Having now given his mother a full-circle moment, Mahomes will continue to prepare for the upcoming 2025 regular season where he will attempt to right the wrongs of the Chiefs’ championship performance.